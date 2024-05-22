Malik Nabers’ Pattern Emerges As He Trashes Giants’ New Uniforms

In the world of NFL fashion, the New York Giants recently made some headlines as the team unveiled their “Century Red” throwback uniform for the 2024 season. However, it seems like not everyone is a fan of the nostalgic threads. Rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers didn’t have a lot of nice things to say about the new outfit, which, in turn, prompted fans to notice a pattern of past behaviors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JC (@iwontwin4real)

Nabers, who was the sixth overall pick for the Giants in this year’s Draft, didn’t hold back when asked about the team’s new alternate uniform. In an interview during the NFL’s Rookie Premiere event, posted via My Sports Update, the WR delivered his blunt assessment of the red uniform, saying,

“It’s gonna be hard to swag it out – that’s all I got to say about it.”

Has Malik Nabers said one positive thing about being a part of the New York Giants yet https://t.co/JspJwUTOF8 — Connor Allen (@ConnorAllenNFL) May 21, 2024

His candid remark hints at a pattern of criticism toward the Giants’ uniform choices. It’s not the first time his opinions have come to light on the matter. Therefore, Nabers’ critique raised eyebrows among some fans who look forward to his NFL debut for the team.

“Has Malik Nabers said one positive thing about being a part of the New York Giants yet,” one fan rhetorically asked on X.

Despite how the comments might be construed, it is worth noting that his remarks could have come from a place of authenticity. Rather than following the typical politically correct approach, Nabers has managed to steal a few hearts with his candidness and unfiltered comments.

Meanwhile, there still remains buzz about his comments on the New York Giants, which have proven to be a hard pill to swallow.

Media comes forward with mixed reactions on Malik Nabers’ QB situation remarks

When rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers offered his take on the New York Giants’ quarterback situation, it was no surprise that it prompted some ripples in the media. The outspoken rookie didn’t shy away from expressing his thoughts during an interview with NYCSportsFan,

“Going to New York wouldn’t be a bad idea…The QB situation, they’re gonna figure it out, especially if they have a caliber receiver coming like me. They’re gonna wanna get me the ball so I’m sure they’re gonna wanna get a QB that can do that.”

Malik Nabers on Giants QB situation: "I know they're going to figure it out, especially if they got a caliber of a receiver coming like me." #NYGiants #NFLDraftpic.twitter.com/9tAGpZeve1 — WBG84 (@WBG84) March 2, 2024

Some in the media wasted no time in labeling Nabers’ comments as selfish and short-sighted. They criticized his apparent focus on individual success rather than being a team’s asset as a unit.

However, not everyone saw Nabers’ words in a negative light. Some even applauded his confidence and uniqueness. To them, Nabers’ statement wasn’t arrogance but rather a sign of a player who knows his worth and isn’t afraid to vocalize it.

Yet, amidst the flurry of opinions that have now also followed the red Giants jersey, Nabers’ remarks are under critical analysis once again.