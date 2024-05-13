Giants’ Malik Nabers Receives Sincere ‘Football Advice’ After His Emotional Gesture For Mother

This year’s draft season has brought some emotional stories of the players to light and one such player is Malik Nabers. The young WR spoke about his emotional connection to the sport and how it has helped him. Simply by playing football at the highest level, Nabers has been able to take away his family’s financial burdens.

He has even gone to the lengths of buying his mother a house and taking care of her needs. Moreover, the youngster’s proclamation of his emotional gesture took Rich Eisen by heart as he gave out some brilliant advice to the youngster on his show.

While on his show, Eisen spoke about the kind of maturity Nabers has shown during his interview. He commended the WR’s love for the sport. However, he also had some interesting advice for him. He said,

“Use your opportunity of playing in the New York, New Jersey market to meet as many people and get out there and find out what the next thing after football is because football can be very very fleeting.”

While playing in the NFL is a dream come true, a football career is not the most stable. A bad injury can end a football career very quickly. There have been cases in the past wherein very promising careers have ended in just one game.

Eisen’s advice was simply a cautionary word for the young WR. While focusing his energy on his sport is important, it is also important for him to make the most out of being in a city like New York. The WR can always find an opportunity for himself that can help his life after football. And from Dabers’ words, this advice came at the right time.

Football Saved Malik Nabers’ Life

For Nabers, football saved his life. While speaking to the press, he openly admitted that playing football is the only thing he has been able to do. Moreover, the youngster has been able to support his family through the sport and take care of his mother. The youngster expressed that his mother was very proud of the fact that he was able to provide for his family.

He said, “You know it’s the only thing that I felt like I could do in my life. Its the only thing that I felt like you know when I looked on what I wanted to do in the future. “

The WR has made his love and his willingness for the sport very clear. He also made it clear that this sport is all he’s ever known and felt capable of doing. And Eisen’s counsel is coming exactly for this.

While dedication to the sport is a must, the WR also needs to find other spaces he can enter as it might be necessary when the curtains close on his football career. And New York is the perfect place to figure out his future plans. It only remains to be seen how much of Eisen’s advice does Nabers heed.