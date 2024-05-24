mobile app bar

“Why Are You Doing This?”: NFL Journo Called Out For Hyping Up Daniel Jones

Ayush Juneja
Published

Daniel Jones

Jan 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Is Daniel Jones ready to make a comeback next season? No one in New York has any hope for the Giants quarterback after the dismal showing of last season, followed by an ACL injury. So when NFL expert Dov Kleiman decided to hype up the QB’s OTA showing, some football fans were less than happy.

Jones was recorded faking a pass, before throwing a slant to his wideout. Nothing extraordinary, just a normal throw any college QB can make, especially without any pressure. Yet Kleiman’s post is gassing up the QB, insinuating that he is “ready to prove all the haters wrong,” and that it’s going to be a comeback season for Jones.

But fans didn’t share the journo’s optimism. While some downplayed Jones’ performance at the OTAs as nothing extraordinary and worthy of praise, others asked Dov to cool off and hit the brakes on the Jones hype. It seems Giants fans are scared to get disappointed yet again.

Another chimed in and added,

A fan quipped sarcastically,

A user commented,

Someone wrote,

Others said,

Some, it seems, are still optimistic about Jones. If some fans are still hopeful of Jones doing a good job at QB1 spot in New York, they wouldn’t be ‘ess so if they saw how he ranks as per PFF Grade.

Daniel Jones is Bottom of the Pile of PFF QBs

The Giants failed to get a QB in the draft despite suffering from bad QB play for the last several years. Instead, they drafted star receiver Malik Nabers with their 6th overall pick, leaving everyone amazed. An offensive weapon without a viable QB. It seemed the Big Blue had already decided they were sticking with Jones for at least another season.

However, this latest list compiled won’t make anyone feel optimistic about this decision. As per Big Blue View, Jones finds himself being labeled as the bottom, 7th-tier QB alongside Sam Darnold/ JJ McCarthy, Aidan O’Connell/Gardner Minshew, and Jarrett Stidham/ Bo Nix.

The list is divided into 7 tiers with Mahomes occupying the 1st tier all by himself. It is worth noting that even Bryce Young, Will Levis, and Jacoby Brissett are above Jones. There isn’t much hope from the Giants QB but if he can perform similarly to his 2022 season, there is a chance that the Big Blue won’t finish dead last.

It will be a make-or-break year for Jones as failing this year signals the end of his time in New York as well as the idea of playing as QB1 ever again in the league.

