Malik Nabers’ Preseason Debut Draws Negative Reactions to the Lackluster Giants

Earlier this year, when the New York Giants drafted Malik Nabers as the sixth overall pick, fans anticipated the rookie would capitalize on Daniel Jones’ passes. However, this belief was shattered yesterday when Nabers was repeatedly left unutilized, with opportunities missed as he remained open but wasn’t given the ball.

Donning the New York Giants’ threads against an NFL team for the first time, many expected Nabers to rake in stats as he did with the Tigers. However, he defied expectations by playing 12 snaps without receiving a single target from the shot-caller.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL on CBS (@nfloncbs)

Consequently, Nabers’ lackadaisical attitude and inability to create throwing opportunities for QB Drew Lock disappointed Giants fans. Taking to social media, some even suggested that if the rookie can’t make Lock look good, he might not be the key to unlocking Daniel Jones either.

Other Giants fans, meanwhile, blamed the management for not backing Nabers with adequate resources, while a few predicted that if things continue this way, they wouldn’t be surprised if their WR prodigy asks for a trade come December. See for yourselves:

NY Giants fans are unhappy with Malik Nabers lol pic.twitter.com/IAeIcIWQjE — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) August 9, 2024

That said, just like the majority of fans, even Nabers was dissatisfied with his efforts and made it known in the post-game presser.

“I could’ve done a better job”: Nabers demands more from himself

Despite Malik’s colorless performance, the Giants secured their first preseason win 14-3 against the Lions. Notably, Malik was the only starter on the team, with the rest, including Drew Lock, being backups.

Given that this game was meant for Nabers to make an impression, the wideout addressed his shortcomings during the post-game presser. He admitted that he should have done a better job of creating separation from the Lions’ defense to open up space for Lock. He also attributed his blunder at MetLife Stadium to the rain.

“It was kind of slippery out there. I think I could’ve done a better job of creating separation, getting better looks for the QB to throw the ball in better spots. That’s all I can do — continue to do what I do.”

As this was a home game for the Giants, Nabers would have hoped for a better showing. However, in his defense, he wasn’t informed that he would be starting the game. Given his lack of preparation, a performance like this is certainly understandable.

But if things continue this way, there will be serious heat on him, considering the media already has their pitchforks out for Daniel Jones. Arguably, a career-defining season is ahead for Jones and Nabers this season.