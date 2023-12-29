Mama Kelce Pulls Off a Deion Sanders Move After Revealing the Updated List Of Her Favorite Child

Mama Kelce, Donna Kelce, took a page from Deion Sanders’ playbook when she revealed the updated list of her favorite child. – USA Today Sports

Mama Kelce continues to captivate fans with her candidness, even when it comes to ranking her sons, Travis and Jason Kelce. In a recent teaser for the Kelce brothers’ show, “New Heights,” she provided an update on their sibling ranking.

Donna Kelce shared insights on her son’s rankings earlier this year just before Travis and Jason faced off against each other in Super Bowl LVII. Back then, Jason took the lead due to having children and making her a grandmother, but Donna anticipates Travis catching up soon.

She pointed out the difficulty of choosing between them, like any other mother of two would do, expressing pride in both sons. Donna highlighted that each son has been her favorite at different life stages.

Travis Kelce couldn’t resist revisiting the question of his mother’s favorite between him and Jason in her second appearance of the year on the New Heights podcast. He asked if there had been any change since their last conversation before the Super Bowl with a playful tone.

Mama Kelce, leaving both brothers in suspense and keeping her sense of humor intact, replied, “Not yet.” Mama Kelce followed in the footsteps of Coach Prime, taking a page from Deion Sanders’ playbook by openly ranking her sons.

As per Coach Prime, Deion Sanders Jr. secured the top spot, with Shelomi “Bossy” Sanders rising to No. 2. Shilo Sanders claimed the third position for his consistent performance, while Shedeur Sanders was placed at the fourth spot. Deiondra Sanders, once at the forefront in July, now holds the fifth spot in the rankings. It seems the competitive spirit within the Sanders and Kelce families is alive and well.

Travis and Jason Kelce Had Hilarious Reactions to Donna’s Answer

Mama Kelce’s recent revelation brought laughter and joy to Jason as she reiterated that Jason Kelce remains her favorite. While Jason and Travis burst into laughter, Travis might have felt a tad disgruntled. Considering the reason behind Mama Kelce’s favoritism is grandkids, Travis might need to think about expanding his family. The lighthearted conversation resonated with fans who expressed their laughter and love in the comments section.

Fans expressed their delight in the comments, with one enjoying the endearment of a “big burly man calling his mom ‘mommy’” becoming their new favorite thing. Another fan mentioned being drawn to the Kelce family, especially Mama Donna and Queen Kylie. Some even suggested canceling the Kardashians and opting for the Kelces. One fan pointed out the adorable reasons why Jason holds the top spot as the number one son.

Donna Kelce had a memorable Christmas Day in Pennsylvania as she celebrated with her son Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mama Kelce was accompanied by Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce.

The Kelce ladies, sporting Eagles-green attire and Santa hats, were featured in a joint Instagram post by the NFL team and Eagles Autism Foundation. The post expressed gratitude to Donna for contributing to the foundation through the sale of her renowned chocolate chip cookies.