Tyreek Hill says to ‘expect a Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra connection’ with Tua Tagovailoa, moving on from $503 million Patrick Mahomes

Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa are ready to take the league by storm and the former Chiefs WR equates their relationship to Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra.

The Dolphins went all in to add a new weapon for their young quarterback. They traded away five draft picks (a 2022 first-round pick (No. 29), second-round pick (No. 50) and fourth-round pick, plus fourth- and sixth-round picks in the 2023 draft) to land the All Pro.

Hill has been one of the most electric receivers in the league since he was drafted in 2016 in the fifth round by Kansas City. He burst on to the NFL scene as a kick returner, but since then, he’s evolved his game to be one of the most formidable pass catchers in the league.

Hill’s breakout speed is what makes him so dangerous. He can take the top off any defense making him the most dangerous deep-threat in the league.

Tyreek Hill expects Tua Tagovailoa to be like Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra

Tyreek Hill has seemed to gel very well with his new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa already. He’s repeatedly backed him, and he’s laid heaps of praise on top of the quarterback.

Tyreek Hill says Tua Tagovailoa is “the most accurate quarterback in the NFL.” via @FirstTake ———- Tua since being drafted in 2020: 66.2% comp pct

pic.twitter.com/BSWBKyD9RQ — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) July 25, 2022

He also made an interesting connection between Tua and himself and a former NBA superstar. “Expect a Dennis Rodman and a Carmen Electra connection,” Hill said.

Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra’s relationship came to light during ‘The Last Dance’ as the two were married for only nine days. The two had a weird run in with Michael Jordan as Rodman had taken time off from the team and was spending time with Carmen.

“I was hungover and we were naked on the floor,” Electra remembered. “Dennis gets up to answer, and there’s Michael Jordan! I got up and tried to hide. I knew Dennis was in trouble. That was a big deal and a shock to me.”

Hill feels the bond with Tua already after spending years with Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs QB inked to a 10-year, $503 million extension. Some feel he’s moved on too quick and is trying too hard to hype Tua up.

Hill won’t stop though. “I just feel that our chemistry will get there,” Hill added. “Look, it’s going to be about 2 a.m. one night and you’re gonna wake up and walk in your kitchen and I’m going to be washing your dishes. That’s how good our chemistry is going to be, dawg.”

Tua to Tyreek Hill for a 65-yard touchdown at the @MiamiDolphins training camp just now. #FinsUp

