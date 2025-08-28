After Quashing Divorce Rumors, Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee Welcome Baby Boy Amid NFL Debut Countdown (Video)

If Scottie Scheffler was the man of 2024, then Travis Hunter has to be the man of 2025. In just the span of one calendar year, the 22-year-old self-proclaimed “unicorn” has managed to claim the Heisman trophy, a second overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, a wife, and now, a son.

As fans continue to count down the moments until Hunter’s rookie debut, one which has the potential to break the football meta as we know it, the former Buffalo and his wife, Leanna Lenee, are busy counting down the moments until the birth of what will be their firstborn child. The newlyweds officially announced that they were expecting a baby boy back in May, and they’ve now released a vlog documenting the first days in which they received the news.

The news comes in the wake of the couple having to squash a series of rumors pertaining to divorce. Hunter himself has been the unfortunate target of online backlash ever since he first decided to take his relationship with Lenee public.

TRENDING: #Jaguars rookie star Travis Hunter and his now-wife Leanna Lenee posted a video in which they found out they are expecting their first child… The Hunters also announced the birth of their baby boy after their wedding. Congratulations 👏❤️

pic.twitter.com/4FMHmRUm3i — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) August 28, 2025

That criticism ultimately resulted in a series of false reports that Hunter and Lenee were already filing for divorce, with some even claiming that she was seeking millions of dollars from him in the process as well. Thankfully, for the sanctity of their marriage, the comment section isn’t in charge of their relationship.

Lenee herself has received the brunt of the public scrutiny for quite some time now. Hateful comments and false accusations routinely flood her inbox and social media pages, and even though she’s clearly content with her husband, the seemingly never-ending series of threats and negativity has certainly taken its toll on her.

In the past, she’s even posted videos of herself in tears, captioning that she routinely struggles with receiving the massive and unwarranted amount of bitterness.

A video is circulating of Travis Hunter’s wife, Leanna Lenee, crying in a video she shared on social media. pic.twitter.com/cyZdhGn33m — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 21, 2025

Hunter’s rookie debut is already projected to be one of the most exciting events in the recent history of the Jaguars’ franchise, and should he actually manage to prove himself capable of producing on both sides of the ball, then the attention will quickly shift away from his love life and towards his unprecedented skill set.

Players of this caliber are generally considered to be once-in-a-lifetime athletes, so it’s nothing short of a shame that some folks are choosing to gossip about his love life rather than appreciate the talent that stands before them.