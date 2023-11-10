“Mama Tells Everything”: Deion Sanders Reveals How Mothers Play a Vital Role In His Recruitment Process

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during an interview prior to the game against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

In a season dominated by discussions about Deion Sanders’ recruitment efforts in Colorado, the buzz of his arrival became contagious in Boulder. Within 48 hours of Sanders taking the helm, top recruiting prospects and transfer players started considering Colorado. A football program with a history of 15 losing seasons in the past 17 years, saw a fresh start with Coach Prime’s introduction.

During The Colorado Football Coaches Show, Deion Sanders candidly revealed a unique source of insights in recruiting: the recruit’s mother. Sanders acknowledged that, among the recruiting groups, it’s the mothers who offer him the most valuable perspective. For further details, here is how Sanders delved into the explanation:

“Mama tells everything. On these recruiting trips, Mama tells everything. The Dad is going to be like, ‘You know my son is a killer.’ Mom will look over there, ‘You know that boy ain’t no killer.’” Per Colorado Football.

Deion Sanders sheds light on the art of recruiting. He unveils the unfiltered truth told by mothers during recruiting trips, contrasting it with fathers’ often boastful narratives. Sanders humorously noted that mothers, with their unfiltered honesty, provide a more accurate picture.

“I talk to the mothers most of the time, because Mama’s going to give you 100, The Mama’s going to keep it real because she wants her son protected.” Explained Deion Sanders.

Coach Prime shared that he primarily engaged with the mothers of the recruit, recognizing their sincerity as they aim to ensure the protection and well-being of their sons.

Deion Sanders Inspires Winning Culture Beyond the Field at Colorado

Deion Sanders embarked on his first season as head coach at Colorado, aspiring to cultivate a distinctive culture. Following a promising 3-0 start, the Colorado Buffaloes grappled with setbacks, experiencing five losses in the last six games, including a three-game losing streak leading up to a clash with No. 21 Arizona.

Coach Prime remained steadfast in his emphasis on players embodying a winning attitude, a key element he believed would mold a resilient culture capable of overcoming challenges. In a recent team meeting, Deion Sanders, amidst challenges, instilled a winning mindset in his players. Beyond the field, Sanders emphasized life victories—punctuality, proper gear, academic success, and acts of kindness.

“You’re all winners. Winning is just not done on the field. It’s done in life.” the NFL Hall of Famer added, “We’ve gotten away from the understanding of what it takes to win and who is a winner and how you a winner.”

He urged the team to reclaim the essence of winning, highlighting personal triumphs in the face of adversity. Sanders shared his own journey, showcasing that winning transcends conventional metrics.

“Negativity. I’ve been divorced twice but I’m a darn good father. Now, how does that happen? Because I’m a darn winner. I’ve lost both my fathers, stepfather and biological father, but that loss calls me to win in being a father. It calls me to win in being a man. Now, everything I have in me, I’m going to pour into you and then you’re going to pour it into your kids. What I want for you guys, is to win.”

The coach’s uplifting message suggests a future for Colorado marked by championships, bolstered by improved recruiting and a strengthened team bond.