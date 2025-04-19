“Shut The F**k Up”: Julian Edelman Recounts Bill Belichick ‘Getting Mad’ at Him During the Bout Run at Patriots Mini Camp

Since parting ways with the Patriots, Bill Belichick has shown a softer side. He’s changed his stripes, embracing a new chapter of life filled with media appearances and a budding relationship with Jordan Hudson. The grizzled coach once known for his stoicism now seems rejuvenated—dare we say, youthful.

But during his two decades in New England, Belichick was anything but warm and fuzzy. He was a no-nonsense leader who spoke bluntly, tolerated no nonsense, and didn’t care for whining or antics on the field.

Julian Edelman knows that version of Bill all too well. He was always a bit of a spark plug in the locker room, had a tendency to complain and push buttons, sometimes earning himself the full wrath of Belichick, often in front of the entire team. One memorable instance came during a preseason minicamp, when the eight-time Super Bowl champion coach let Edelman have it.

Edelman has previously admitted to hating “bout runs,” calling them brutal and vowing never to do them again. So when Belichick decided to shake up the minicamp with a few rounds of those punishing sprints instead of the usual practice drills, Edelman was not pleased. Exhausted and irritated, he spoke up—perhaps a bit too boldly.

Belichick didn’t hesitate. The new Tar Heels coach cussed him out on the spot, telling him to zip it and lock in. It was classic Belichick—sharp, direct, and focused on the mission.

“He stopped the mini camp, and we had to do like two bout runs in the middle of practice. I was like dying. I was like little pissed at it. Our load was getting high. I remember he kind a got mad at me because I gave him a lil lip. We are trying to execute out here, dude. We’re not getting anything done here. We can’t even get lined up. Just shut the f*ck up Edelman. Keep running,” Edelman recalled.

There have been numerous stories like these that are slowly coming out. Bill is still a hard taskmaster, but he is also a savant when it comes to football. Jules referred to him as an encyclopedia on account of his football knowledge. No wonder he, alongside Tom Brady, Edelman, and Gronk, was able to build a dynasty, carving out an unparalleled legacy. Together, they played in five Super Bowls, winning three.

Bill Belichick will soon look to extend his legacy in his new role as the Head Coach of North Carolina Tar Heels. College football is one place where he hasn’t left his mark, but he might be looking to change that soon.