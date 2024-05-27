Man Sitting Behind Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce Steals The Show During Chiefs’ Mavs Visit

May 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce smiles with Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes in the first half between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves during game three of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves was a star-studded affair. The offensive core of the Chiefs- Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the new wideout Hollywood Brown graced the game as Mavs defeated Wolves, 116-107, going up 3-0 in the series.

NBA posted a picture with the superstars in attendance at the American Airlines Stadium. However, many fans noticed the same thing as the Chiefs trio posed for a snap. Fans quickly pointed out an unknown man in the background, photobombing the pic. Even with the presence of the NFL royalty, that unknown man and his big smile stole the show.

The moment will forever live in the memory of this fan who became famous overnight. Fans were overjoyed to see him taking full advantage of the opportunity. Many suggested that he use viral pictures as his profile pictures on every social media platform. A fan joked that his famous picture would help his dating life.

Few speculated that he could high net-worth individual if he is sitting behind the Chiefs stars on those floor seats. Fans said,

Really enjoy this guy thinking he’s the main character in this photo. pic.twitter.com/6QFIyBGoBY — Phil (@Hatchman41) May 27, 2024

This dude better make this his profile pic EVERYWHERE. https://t.co/nvwmKWssjA pic.twitter.com/XLKr2jNc6w — Kacy Sager (@THESagerbomb) May 27, 2024

If this was me that shit would be the only thing in the header of my resume, my cover letter would be this pic signed Sincerely, Mr. Bones, my driver’s license pic and tattooed on my back — Mr. Bones (@herdezjoe) May 27, 2024

He is going to RACK up the Hinge likes — Kim Adams (@_kimadams) May 27, 2024

With those seats at that game, I’d guess his net worth at $168 million (give or take). — Charlie Anthony (@CharlieAnt58431) May 27, 2024

GOAT and it’s not even close — Chiefs B-Sider plus minus plus (@tfanoele2) May 27, 2024

Dallas Mavericks is the only team Patrick passionately supports as a Texas native. Even though he started out as a Cowboys fan, he quickly pivoted to other franchises once he entered the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes Shows Relentless Support For Dallas Mavericks

Mahomes is a legend in Texas, having grown up and played college ball in the state. Even though he spends most of his time in Kansas, his heart still lives in Texas and doesn’t forego any opportunity to show his support for the local sports teams.

It’s not a secret that he, like many in that part of the country, grew up supporting the Cowboys and even dreamed of playing for America’s Team. However, being the shot-caller for the Chiefs, he can no longer show the same level of passion that he showed growing up. So, supporting other Texas teams like the Mavericks, Texas Rangers, and the Dallas Stars is the next best thing for him.

Mahomes is not shy about showing his passion for those teams during the matches. He still attends his alma mater Texas Tech games and the Whitehouse High School team.

While the Chiefs plan to stay in Kansas City for at least another 6 years, there was speculation that Clark Hunt might be open to moving the franchise to another part of the country and Dallas was touted as a possible destination. The Chiefs had links to Dallas, having started as Dallas Texans.

It will be interesting to see which team the local fans will support if the defending champions ever move back to Texas.