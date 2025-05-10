“Man, You’re Like Little Messi Out There”: Julian Edelman Proudly Remembers Tom Brady Comparing Him to Soccer GOAT in 2017

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will become the newest member inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame. The team announced Monday that Edelman will be inducted as the 37th member this summer, winning a fan vote over Adam Vinatieri and Logan Mankins.

In 12 seasons as a Patriot, Edelman racked up 620 receptions, 6,822 yards, and 36 receiving touchdowns. Edelman came alive in crunch time. In his postseason career, Edelman has 118 receptions, 1,442 yards, and has won three Super Bowls with the Patriots.

Edelman was even named a Super Bowl MVP after catching 10 passes on 12 targets for 141 yards against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Speaking on the most recent episode of his YouTube channel, Dudes on Dudes, Edelman recalled a time when his former quarterback, Tom Brady, compared him to soccer great Lionel Messi. He said it felt like it was his ‘I made it moment’ and reminisced with a big smile on his face.

“It was almost like I made it moment,” Edelman recalled. “He [Brady] goes ‘man, you can be like little Messi out there, [if] you keep on ballin’. That’s something that I’ll never forget. Tom saying, ‘man, you’re like little Messi.’”

The reference was after the team had just won Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons. It was before Edelman got hurt during the 2018 season, but it was something that stuck with Edelman to this day as he recalled on his episode.

Earlier in the same episode, Edelman recalled a story about a hilarious text message he received from former teammate Rob Gronkowski after Gronk congratulated Edelman on being inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Gronkowski spam-texted Edelman, who congratulated him in pure Gronk fashion with over text messages.

“Congrats bro, it was a no-brainer,” Edelman read. “New text, see you Sunday. New text, when’s the induction? But the first text was, Hello Bubs.”

Together, Edelman, Gronkowski, and Brady all flourished in New England. The three all played with each other as teammates in New England from 2010-2018, winning three Super Bowls together, and being staples to the New England Patriots dynasty that lasted for 20 years. On the field and off the field, Edelman and Gronkowski were two of Brady’s pass catchers, as the numbers and friendships have shown.

Last year, Brady was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Gronkowski will be eligible to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame next year and should join his pals Brady and Edelman soon.