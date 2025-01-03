Marcus Spears Argues Why Notre Dame Can Win the National Championship Despite Ohio State Being the “Most Talented Team”

The No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish didn’t exactly shock the world by beating the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl on Thursday. The way they beat them, however—with a complete shutdown of the Georgia offense, winning by a score of 23-10—was a bit of a stunner. ESPN pundit Marcus Spears was so impressed that he now believes they can go all the way.

Georgia was depleted by injuries in this game. However, as Spears said, “nobody thought Notre Dame would win this game” even despite the fact that the Bulldogs were trotting out a backup QB. They proved the doubters wrong and they did so emphatically.

“I think they can win it all. We were talking about the Georgia game in the green room and I said, ‘Don’t be surprised if Georgia doesn’t walk out of there with a win.’ Experience gotta matter at some point, I know Georgia wasn’t at full strength, but they’ve been here before. And nobody thought Notre Dame would win this game even with Georgia’s backup QB playing in the game.”

.@mspears96 believes Notre Dame can win the CFP National Championship 🏆 "Football will never not be a line-of-scrimmage game." pic.twitter.com/vqFd1scdTU — First Take (@FirstTake) January 3, 2025

According to Spears, many expected Georgia’s vaunted defense to shut down Notre Dame’s less-than-explosive offense. Instead, it was the trenches of Notre Dame that won the day for the Fighting Irish.

He did admit that the Ohio State Buckeyes are still the hottest and most talented program. However, the best team isn’t usually the one that wins the championship. Spears claimed that’s what makes the chase so “enticing” to watch for fans.

“What I saw last night was a defensive line that can change the game. I saw an offensive line that can grind out a win, and a quarterback’s legs that can be effective in any game. I’m with ya’ll, Ohio State is the most talented team in college football… But for that three-hour window, it’s about what couple plays you can make in order to get a championship. It ain’t necessarily always about the best team, I think that’s what makes championships more enticing for people.”

For Spears, who played nine years in the NFL from 2005-2013 as an interior defensive lineman, it all goes back to football being a “line of scrimmage game.” Notre Dame’s defensive and offensive lines proved that they can make a huge difference even against an experienced, well-coached defensive unit like that of the Bulldogs. That was especially true late in the game during crunch time.

“Football will never not be a line of scrimmage game. You can make a hard argument that Notre Dame’s, both lines of scrimmage, can dominate games from a physicality standpoint, and from a control the game standpoint, like they did against Georgia.”

Spears is not alone in his “line of scrimmage” philosophy. The best teams in the NFL are the ones that have solid lines on both sides of the ball. Apart from QBs and WRs, the highest-paid players in the NFL are the offensive linemen who protect the QB and the defensive linemen who hunt him.

Penn State is on a high-flying roll. However, if this rough-and-tumble Notre Dame Fighting Irish program can get the Nittany Lions to play a slog of a game at the Orange Bowl on Thursday—one that’s decided in the trenches—as they did against Georgia, they could prove Marcus Spears right.