“Your Kid Can Do the Littlest Thing and You Cry…”: Ryan Clark Raves About Son Jordan After His CFP Final

Nov 25, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; From left: Scott Van Pelt, Ryan Clark, Jason Kelce and Marcus Spears on the ESPN Monday Night Football Countdown set before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ryan Clark’s son, Jordan, recently played in the College Football Playoff’s national championship game. Jordan’s Notre Dame Fighting Irish lost the contest 34-23, but that result didn’t impact anyone’s view of the team’s special season.

In fact, Ryan considers Jordan’s run to the CFP final to be his family’s pinnacle of sports accomplishment. His admission came on They Call it Late Night with Jason Kelce.

“For our family, it’s the greatest athletic experience we’ve ever had. You guys have kids, you know how it is… your kid can do the littlest thing and you cry over it, no matter what it is… I was scared he was gonna get lost in this new world, but they took him right in, [then] those guys go on a run in the way that they did.”

Jordan transferred to Notre Dame in the 2024 offseason. He spent the first five years of his career at Arizona State. The Sun Devils had a successful 2024 season, but went just 6-18 from 2022-23.

This gave Jordan a familiar perspective as the Fighting Irish fell behind big in the CFP title game. Ryan told Kelce other parents noticed how Jordan didn’t change his approach amidst that adversity.

“The one thing about my son getting to go to Arizona State: he understood what it felt like to be losing by a lot… a dad came up to me, and he goes, ‘I’m gonna keep praying for Jordan, cause I’ve been watching him, and he’s the one person trying to get everybody to continue to play.’ And that meant a lot to me… I couldn’t be prouder.”

At Notre Dame, Jordan totaled 33 (25 solo) tackles, five passes defended, and two interceptions en route to the Championship Game. During the CFP final, he recorded three tackles, but no sacks or interceptions.

Jordan exhausted his collegiate eligibility this season. From here, he’s headed to the NFL Draft. FOX Sports analyst Rob Rang’s professional comp for Jordan is Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox, a 2018 fourth-round choice. In November, College Football Network’s Cam Mellor pegged Clark as the first pick of the seventh round.

Clark’s other children – Jaden and Loghan – have each embarked on successful professional paths. But those have less to do with sports. Jaden earned a Master of Arts in Pastoral Counseling (MAPC) from the University of San Francisco in Dec. 2023. Loghan graduated from the Louisiana Culinary Institute and operates Bumble’s Bake Shop.

Even if Jordan isn’t selected, he could still succeed at the next level. He need only look to Ryan, an undrafted free agent in 2002, for advice on doing so. Ryan ultimately steered him in the right direction this offseason. And with his father’s assistance, Jordan is sure to succeed at whatever he decides to do in his next stage of life.