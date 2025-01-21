“He Wanted to Stay at ASU”: Ryan Clark Recalls His Decisive Role in Son, Jordan, Choosing Notre Dame

Notre Dame defensive back Jordan Clark could win a national championship tonight. The fifth-year player wouldn’t be on the field to face Ohio State Buckeyes if he hadn’t transferred to the Fighting Irish this offseason from Arizona State. According to his father, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark, Jordan almost didn’t change schools.

Clark appeared on Monday’s edition of The Dan Patrick Show to talk about the NFL Divisional round. Before that, though, Patrick asked him what it was like to have a child in Jordan’s current position. Ryan said he was “wrecked” with nervousness. Then, he detailed how Jordan wound up in South Bend. Turns out, Ryan played a big role in Jordan’s transfer.

“He wanted to stay at ASU. He felt like that’s where his loyalty should be… as parents, we thought it was best for him to leave and we had those conversations. When he kind of finally acquiesced to what we wanted and started to take trips, when he chose Notre Dame, I was elated. It was my dream school.”

Clark admitted both he and his wife, Yonka, began having second thoughts about their insistence Jordan explore other schools as the Sun Devils rattled off victories. However, they believe things have ultimately worked out for the best.

“As the season goes along, Arizona State’s playing extremely well. You’re like ‘holy hell, did we make a mistake? Did we push him into something that’s not going to be positive for him?’ For him to be in this moment… I think it [has] just been an amazing year and an amazing opportunity for him to show who he is… as a parent, there’s nothing better.”

Jordan totaled 34 tackles across Notre Dame’s first 15 games. He added five passes defended and one interception.

Jordan Clark takes it away The fourth interception of his career, his first as a part of the Irish ☘️#GoIrish☘️ | @Jclark21_ pic.twitter.com/Sm2jcFWU8D — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 10, 2024

Jordan has two tackles so far in the CFP National Championship. The Fighting Irish currently trail the Buckeyes 14-7 with 6:13 remaining in the first half.