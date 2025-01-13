“Mark Davis Will Fire You…”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson React as Deion Sanders Reportedly Interested in Raiders HC Job

Deion Sanders previously stated that he has no interest in coaching in the NFL unless he gets to coach his sons – Shedeur and Shilo. However, it seems money and the prestige of an NFL job have lured Coach Prime as he expressed his interest in the head coaching position currently opened at Las Vegas Raiders. Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson gave their two cents on the reports.

During the latest episode of The Nightcap, Ocho expressed excitement about the possibility of Deion Sanders stepping into the head coaching role in Las Vegas.

However, he noted that the former Cowboys cornerback is no stranger to the NFL and understands the harsh realities of the business. In a league dominated by quarterbacks, a head coach’s tenure is often short-lived without a capable signal-caller to lead the team to success.

” Prime knows best and has been around the game of football for a very long time. You also know if you do have an interest in that HC job, you all have a short leash unless you have a QB. You the greatest, Prime Time will have a very short leash. Mark Davis will fire you as well.”

The front office and owners don’t care whether you have a QB or not. They expect you to win. Ocho believes things will get interesting if the Raiders somehow sign a veteran QB or they draft Shedeur Sanders. He believes if they hire Deion, he will turn things around as he has done in the past, but he would need time and patience from the owners.

Chad expects any time that hires Coach Prime to give him the power to make decisions, implement his game plan, and build a culture that he wants. Shannon Sharpe contended with Ocho’s points, arguing that competitiveness in the NFL comes down to having a QB. This is a QB-driven league.

Meanwhile, the Raiders have no interest in hiring Deion Sanders to be their head coach according to The Athletic’s Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed. He currently has +700 odds to land in Las Vegas. Ben Johnson currently has the best odds to land the job with +150 odds. Brady, Mark Davis, and all the front office love him and rave about his offensive coaching style.

The Vikings DC Brian Flores has the 2nd best odds with +350. Mike Vrabel was also in the running until he got the Patriots job, so this means Pete Caroll has the 3rd best odds with +500.