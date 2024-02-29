Marquez Valdes-Scantling Net Worth: How Much Has the Kansas City WR Earned Till Now?

How much is Marquez Valdes-Scantling worth?

Net Worth $10 million Born October 10, 1994 Age 29 Designation Professional Athlete Nationality American Marital Status Single Team Free Agent Last Updated February 29, 2024

Introduction

Marquez Valdes Scantling, or MVS, has made a mark in the NFL as a successful wide receiver. Currently a free agent, he has played six seasons in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the Chiefs recently let him go after a tough 2023 season where he struggled with just 21 receptions, 315 yards, and one touchdown in 10 out of 16 games. It was his worst season yet. Despite this setback, the two-time Super Bowl champion is eager to bounce back and shine with a new team in the upcoming season.

Advertisement

Early Life and High School

Marquez Valdes Scantling was born on October 10, 1994, in St. Petersburg, Florida, to Marcellus and Tahisia Scantling. Recognizing his natural athleticism, they encouraged him to dive into sports from a young age. At Lakewood High School, he excelled in both football and basketball, but it was football where he truly shined. In his senior year, he caught the attention of scouts by racking up 50 receptions, 800 yards, and 14 touchdowns. His stellar performance in high school garnered interest from various college programs across the country.

College

After committing to football, Marquez pursued his career by earning a scholarship to North Carolina State in 2013. He played there for two seasons before transferring to South Florida in 2015. During his time at North Carolina State, he made 44 receptions for 538 yards and one touchdown in 16 games. However, it was in South Florida where he truly shined.

Advertisement

In his first season there, he started all 13 games, making 22 catches for 415 yards and 5 touchdowns. The following season, he set a new receiving record for USF with 879 yards on 53 receptions and six TD catches. His outstanding performance earned him a spot in the 2018 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Marquez declared for the NFL Draft in 2018 and was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round as the 174th overall pick.

What are Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s NFL career earnings and net worth?

Following the 2018 NFL Draft, MVS inked a $2.677 million deal with the Green Bay Packers for four years. After four seasons, he moved on, signing a hefty $30 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs for three years. However, his time with the Chiefs was short-lived, as he was released after just two seasons. Despite these ups and downs, his NFL career earnings stand at $22.6 million over six years.

Beyond football, he’s made smart investments. In 2018, he launched “SIK Selections”, a clothing brand catering to both men and women. Additionally, he co-founded “Trench Made Gaming” with “Subnation Media”, venturing into esports and gaming lifestyle. His endorsement deals with “Bounty” and “LoveSac” have also significantly boosted his net worth, which currently sits at $10 million.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s NFL Career Stats

MVS kicked off his NFL journey with the Green Bay Packers, making an impressive debut by starting in 10 out of 16 games in his rookie year. His career peaked during his third season with the Packers, boasting 33 receptions, 690 yards, and 6 touchdowns.

Advertisement

Transitioning to the Kansas City Chiefs, he maintained a solid performance over two seasons, tallying 63 receptions, 1002 yards, and 3 touchdowns. Despite notching two Super Bowl victories with the Chiefs, his overall career stats include 186 receptions, 3155 yards, and 16 touchdowns, with a receiving success rate consistently below 50%.