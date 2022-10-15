Matt Ryan’s Net Worth: Deals That Made The Colts QB One of The Highest Paid NFL Athletes in 2018

Vastly experienced quarterback Matt Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts by the Atlanta Falcons ahead of the 2022 season.

Matt Ryan is a 37-year-old American football quarterback who currently plays for the Indianapolis Colts. Ryan, nicknamed “Matty Ice,” attended Boston College and won the Manning and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Awards as a senior.

He was picked third overall in the 2008 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons where he spent his first 14 seasons and achieved a lot of success.

Matt Ryan’s net worth is $70 million as of 2022.

Matt Ryan brings a 2 year, $51.75M contract with him to the #Colts, including cash/cap hits of:

2022: $23.75M

2022: $28M He leaves behind $40.5M of dead cap to the #Falcons, clearing $8.1M of 2022 space. Ryan earned $267M in 14 seasons with Atlanta.https://t.co/Uw8OJVWsPb — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 21, 2022

He became the first NFL quarterback to average at least $30 million per year in 2018. Moreover, a significant percentage of his wealth comes from his and his wife’s real estate investments as well.

Back in 2015, the couple chose a prime piece of property. The property was a 6.3-acre plot of land in Atlanta’s Tuxedo Park district, close to Buckhead. In 2017, Matt and his wife offloaded their 6.3 acres of premium real estate for $4.75 million and sold their penthouse suite at the Ritz for $3.7 million

Matt has endorsed brands such as Comcast, Nike, and Liquid Nutrition, which has also helped him in earning heaps of cash.

Matt Ryan’s Earnings and Contracts

After being drafted, he signed a six-year, $72-million contract with the Falcons in 2008. Guaranteed funds totaled $34.75 million under the contract.

Matt Ryan never asked the Falcons for a new contract — that was not a part of the equation, per sources. He just felt like the time had come to move on from Atlanta. Ryan signed off on a trade to Indianapolis because he felt like the Colts have a roster that’s built to win now. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2022

Matt later signed a five-year contract extension worth $103.75 million in 2014. It included a $12 million optional bonus as well as a $28 million signing bonus.

In 2018, he signed a five-year, $150 million contract extension with the Falcons. As a result, he became one of the highest-paid NFL player at that time.

The quarterback was traded by the Atlanta Falcons to the Colts in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Atlanta now has a $40.5 million dead cap as a result of the deal between the two teams.

