Matthew Judon’s Interaction With Eliot Wolf Leads to Patriots Veteran Leaving Practice

The Patriots have retained many of Bill Belichick’s defensive signings for the 2024 season, most recently adding Jabrill Peppers. However, the team’s veteran leader and arguably top player, Matthew Judon, remains unsigned to a new contract extension. With Judon openly expressing his desire for a deal, today’s camp interaction suggests he may face a prolonged wait or explore options with other teams.

According to reports from day five of the Patriots training camp, Judon appears to be escalating his contract situation. The star linebacker was initially present on the field but chose not to participate in the first padded practice of the summer.

He was seen sitting on a trash can on the sidelines, watching his teammates practice. About 20 to 25 minutes in, Jerod Mayo approached Judon to assess the situation. The conversation appeared heated, particularly from the former Ravens LB’s end, who then decided to walk off the field.

Jerod Mayo appears to exchange some words with Matthew Judon who is not participating in practice today. Judon seen exiting the field after their conversation pic.twitter.com/BJvP64tnpS — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) July 29, 2024

Judon, however, returned to the field after some time and then approached Eliot Wolf and Matt Groh. This interaction also ended in an animated conversation, with Judon leaving the field once again.

Not a great start to the first padded practice for a first-year coach like Mayo, who is counting on Judon to be the leader of that defense. However, the star linebacker didn’t even take the field.

It’s hard to comprehend why the Pats haven’t extended their key defensive leader. It’s not like they don’t have enough cap space.

While Judon spent most of the 2023 season on the sidelines with an injury, playing only four games, he still recorded four sacks. In the last five seasons, he ranks 11th in sacks and top-16 in pressure rate generated. In the 2022 season, he had 15.5 sacks.

That being said, given how the pass-rusher market has evolved, Judon would likely expect to be paid in the range of $40-$45 million for a two-year contract, with at least the first year fully guaranteed. This is why the majority of fans are quite curious about his future with the club.

Fans react to escalating Matthew Judon contract dispute

On social media, while many fans express a strong desire to see Judon remain in New England, others have mixed opinions. For instance, one fan suggests that the franchise should consider trading him, given their rebuilding phase this year, arguing that it would be better to secure a draft pick. See for yourselves:

Maybe they should pay him…. — This Guy (@HalloedBThyName) July 29, 2024

Another chimed in and added,

Seems like a trade. Hopefully a player in return but either way I want him to stay — Drake Maye’s Patriots (@Jaden18761692) July 29, 2024

This user commented,

He’s about to turn 32 and was out almost all last season. Big extension not warranted. — Ko33 (@Ko3360869787) July 29, 2024

Someone stated,

Honestly. Trade him. The team is going no where this year. Capitalize the asset. — marC (@Zig2K) July 29, 2024

Yet another stated,

Give him a new contract that only gives him money if he gets sacks after thanksgiving. Pats will have to pay him nothing. Trade his ass. — Thalley15 (@thalley15) July 29, 2024

It seems the franchise is considering similar perspectives to those of the fans. They believe Matthew Judon’s age, combined with his injury history, makes him a less desirable candidate for a lucrative extension.

While the Pats may have the cap space, their focus is on rebuilding. Paying a significant amount to a player in his 30s could be a risk they are reluctant to take.