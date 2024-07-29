mobile app bar

Matthew Judon’s Interaction With Eliot Wolf Leads to Patriots Veteran Leaving Practice

Ayush Juneja
Published

Dec 17, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (9) greets fans before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots have retained many of Bill Belichick’s defensive signings for the 2024 season, most recently adding Jabrill Peppers. However, the team’s veteran leader and arguably top player, Matthew Judon, remains unsigned to a new contract extension. With Judon openly expressing his desire for a deal, today’s camp interaction suggests he may face a prolonged wait or explore options with other teams.

According to reports from day five of the Patriots training camp, Judon appears to be escalating his contract situation. The star linebacker was initially present on the field but chose not to participate in the first padded practice of the summer.

He was seen sitting on a trash can on the sidelines, watching his teammates practice. About 20 to 25 minutes in, Jerod Mayo approached Judon to assess the situation. The conversation appeared heated, particularly from the former Ravens LB’s end, who then decided to walk off the field.

Judon, however, returned to the field after some time and then approached Eliot Wolf and Matt Groh. This interaction also ended in an animated conversation, with Judon leaving the field once again.

Not a great start to the first padded practice for a first-year coach like Mayo, who is counting on Judon to be the leader of that defense. However, the star linebacker didn’t even take the field.

It’s hard to comprehend why the Pats haven’t extended their key defensive leader. It’s not like they don’t have enough cap space.

While Judon spent most of the 2023 season on the sidelines with an injury, playing only four games, he still recorded four sacks. In the last five seasons, he ranks 11th in sacks and top-16 in pressure rate generated. In the 2022 season, he had 15.5 sacks.

That being said, given how the pass-rusher market has evolved, Judon would likely expect to be paid in the range of $40-$45 million for a two-year contract, with at least the first year fully guaranteed. This is why the majority of fans are quite curious about his future with the club.

Fans react to escalating Matthew Judon contract dispute

On social media, while many fans express a strong desire to see Judon remain in New England, others have mixed opinions. For instance, one fan suggests that the franchise should consider trading him, given their rebuilding phase this year, arguing that it would be better to secure a draft pick. See for yourselves:

Another chimed in and added,

This user commented,

Someone stated,

Yet another stated,

It seems the franchise is considering similar perspectives to those of the fans. They believe Matthew Judon’s age, combined with his injury history, makes him a less desirable candidate for a lucrative extension.

While the Pats may have the cap space, their focus is on rebuilding. Paying a significant amount to a player in his 30s could be a risk they are reluctant to take.

