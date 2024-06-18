Matthew Stafford Answers What’s the “Scariest Thing” About Raising Four Daughters

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford stands with his wife Kelly Stafford, and their twin daughters Sawyer and Chandler Stafford, while listening during a news conference announcing Matthew’s $135 million, five-year contract extension at the Lions’ training facility in Allen Park on Aug. 29, 2017.

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford is one of the most loved girl dads in the NFL. However, balancing the duties of parenting four daughters presents an altogether different challenge for Stafford off the turf. Juggling between the demands of fatherhood and an intense football career becomes difficult when handling an all-female household. Which made him share something “scary” that comes with raising daughters.

On the Father’s Day edition of ‘The Morning After’ podcast titled “Girl Dads Day,” Kelly Stafford and her husband Matthew shared the ups and downs of being parents.

Ahead of Father’s Day, Kelly Stafford took a moment to appreciate her husband’s skills as a father. She commends Matthew’s ability to balance a masculine sport while nurturing their daughters, before discussing the concerns about raising girls in today’s society.

As the conversation progressed, Kelly questioned Matthew about the most “scary” aspect of raising their four daughters. To which, Matthew shared his concerns about protecting their daughters from social media influences and lack of expertise in dealing with the unpredictable internet world. Before wrapping up his answer, the Rams QB stressed about striking a balance between protecting their children and allowing them the freedom to grow.

“Social media, I’m not good at,” he said. “I don’t understand how all of it works, and I would not be able to guide them in the right direction with that. I think that part of the world is hard for me, and just the access that other people have to them. And the number of people that can positively or, most likely, negatively influence their day, their attitude, their lifestyle—that number is huge now.”

Agreeing with Matthew’s opinion, Kelly stressed the effect of social media on young girls and boys. Her main concern was the high amount of public scrutiny that comes with high-profile lifestyles in the spotlight. Having said that, she also recognized that their daughters will inevitably come across this virtual world.

“Trying to be able to protect them from that influence, but at the same time understand that that’s the way the world’s moving, and you’ve got to be able to find a happy medium. That’s going to be a hard thing for me. That’s a scary thing,” Stafford added.

Three of Matthew Stafford’s daughters have already hit the school-age. Given the children’s fast-approaching adolescence, it clearly explains why Matthew and Kelly are super concerned about their experience with social media.

Matthew Stafford’s 4 Daughters with Kelly Stafford

Matthew Stafford and Kelly are parents to four daughters, Tyler (3), Hunter (5), and twins Sawyer and Chandler (6). The couplet was born through IVF in 2017 when the pair were going through fertility issues.

Previously, Kelly has openly shared how their daughters are supportive of their father and recalled a moment when the girl squad accompanied the Super Bowl LVI winner to the stadium for the first time.

Coming to the power couple, Matthew and Kelly, met as college sweethearts at the University of Georgia and tied the knot in 2015. While Kelly now co-hosts a podcast alongside supporting Matthew’s career, she also uses her platform to address issues that transcend beyond sports conversations.