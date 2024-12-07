Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Pens a Heartfelt Note To Every Offensive Lineman Who Has Protected Her Husband For the Past 16 Years

Mathew and Kelly Stafford share a laugh during speeches for the ribbon cutting of the Kelly and Matthew Stafford and Friends Education Center at the S.A.Y Detroit Play Center in Detroit on Monday, April 1, 2024.

Any die-hard football fan knows how rarely offensive linemen are given credit. It’s easy to watch the ball as it touches different players’ hands, but linemen often go overlooked because they never touch the ball (except the center of course). Matthew Stafford and his wife understand just how important the position is though, and she expressed it in her recent Instagram story.

Advertisement

Stafford’s wife, Kelly, penned a short note thanking every offensive lineman who has ever protected Matthew for the past 16 years.

She writes: “Was tired of these guys (our guys and offensive linemen across the league) never receiving the credit when things go well. If you know football, you know it all starts up front.”

Offensive linemen are like bus drivers. They do an important job that goes underappreciated and overlooked. Without bus drivers, people who rely on them would struggle to commute anywhere. Just like a running back or quarterback without an offensive line, would struggle to do anything.

“QB has a good day = starts with the oline, RB has a good day = starts with the oline, WR has a good day = starts with the oline,” Kelly added. “Thank you to EVERY offensive lineman who has ever protected my husband and kept him upright over the past 16 years.”

It was certainly a thoughtful way to celebrate National Offensive Linemen Day which falls on December 8th every year.

Stafford and other QBs gifting the men who protect

What’s great about Matthew Stafford as a leader is how much he appreciates his offensive linemen as he never fails to give them gifts for Christmas. Just last year he bought everyone an extra-large Plunge bathtub to put in their homes. In 2014 when he was on the Detroit Lions, it was reported that he bought every o-lineman their own grill with custom sizing and shipping right to their house. Needless to say, Stafford knows the best way to show appreciation is through gifts.

Quarterbacks giving their O-line gifts has become a commonality across the NFL. Russell Wilson bought his entire Seattle Seahawks offensive line, watches in 2014. Aaron Rodgers bought his linemen, flat-screen TVs, back when he was in Green Bay. And this season, Dak Prescott bought his O-line brand new watches after he signed his massive contract extension.

It’s a thoughtful tradition that hopefully continues forever. Offensive linemen have a job and duty that is far from being easy, and they should be rewarded for it.