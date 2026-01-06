Maxx Crosby Trade: Raiders GM Confirms Vegas Not Letting Go of Their Prized Player?

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off one of the most difficult seasons in franchise history. A 3–14 finish marked a step backward from the year prior and left the organization staring at yet another reset. Amid the wreckage, however, one constant remained: Maxx Crosby.

Despite playing on a defense that ranked 25th in points allowed, Crosby once again performed at an elite level. The 28-year-old edge rusher earned his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl selection after posting 10 sacks, marking his fourth season with double-digit sacks. In a year defined by instability, Crosby continued to be the Raiders’ standard-bearer.

That’s what made the end of his season so jarring. With two games remaining, the Raiders shut Crosby down due to a knee injury. A decision he strongly opposed. Crosby’s frustration was evident, reportedly leaving the team facility after being informed he would not play again in 2025. While the move was framed as precautionary, it immediately fueled offseason speculation about his future.

Trade interest in Crosby is nothing new. One of the league’s most disruptive defenders, he has drawn inquiries for several seasons, all of which the Raiders previously turned away. This time, however, general manager John Spytek’s comments did little to quiet the noise.

Asked directly whether Crosby is untouchable, Spytek praised his star defender but notably avoided giving a firm answer.

“I have a lot of respect for Maxx and how much he loves to play the game,” Spytek said. “It’s been well documented that he didn’t love the idea of not playing football, and that’s what you want from your best players. I love Maxx. He embodies what a Raider is.”

While complimentary, the statement stopped short of a clear declaration that Crosby will not be moved. For teams around the league, that omission will matter.

Later in the press conference, Spytek added, “We don’t want to let good players leave our building. That’s happened around here.” Crosby previously expressed concerns about the direction of the franchise early last offseason, though those doubts ultimately gave way to a three-year contract extension.

Still, the Raiders failed to make meaningful progress on the field before his season ended, and now the organization is once again in transition after firing head coach Pete Carroll. With a new coaching search underway and the Raiders holding the first overall pick in the draft, major roster decisions may not be immediate. But Spytek’s reluctance to label Crosby untouchable ensures that trade calls will continue, and likely intensify, as the offseason unfolds.