“He Doesn’t Wanna Pass”: Fans Left Speechless as Patrick Mahomes Hesitates Passing the Ball to Travis Kelce

Since his rookie season in 2013, Travis Kelce has long been the heartbeat of the Chiefs’ offense, but over the past two years, he hasn’t looked like the same difference-maker. He even failed to reach the 1,000-yard mark after seven straight seasons of doing so. And while many expected the tight end this season to improve from his career-low 3 receiving touchdowns in 2024, it looks like things just aren’t clicking.

Through three games, the veteran Chiefs star has just 10 receptions for 134 yards, putting him on pace for the lowest totals of his career. For a player who once redefined consistency and production at his position, this steady drop-off is hard to ignore.

Kelce’s struggles were amplified once again in Sunday’s win against the New York Giants, where a single play with his quarterback went viral and set social media ablaze.

On the Chiefs’ second drive, Patrick Mahomes dropped back and locked eyes with Kelce, who stood completely open just a few yards away.

In an ideal world, the duo’s famous telepathic connection would have at least ensured some yards being gained. Yet instead of firing immediately, Mahomes hesitated, scanned the field, and then finally released the ball wide of Kelce’s reach. This misfire truly sums up the duo’s lack of rhythm so far this season.

I am beyond confused at how this pass did not get completed from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce: pic.twitter.com/xnNdDBQzfX — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) September 22, 2025

Unsurprisingly, fans were shocked to see Mahomes’ hesitation and the eventual misfire. “He doesn’t wanna pass to Kelce…” wrote a fan as their takeaway. “Someone needs to ask him about his trust level,” noted another.

The rest, meanwhile, criticized both the players equally for their declining skill levels. “Bad throw by Pat. Open eyes and look at the play, it could not be more clear what happened,” penned a third. “Because Travis was able to cut back, but he can’t anymore,” chimed in another.

Kelce’s night didn’t get much better after the incident. While he caught four passes, they went for just 26 yards. In a game where the Chiefs offense still lacked its trademark explosiveness, those numbers stood in stark contrast to the kind of dominance Kelce once delivered almost weekly.

And to make matters worse, later on, it seemed like Kelce’s frustrations even spilled onto the sideline.

After Harrison Butker missed a 40-yard field goal in the second quarter, cameras caught Kelce in a heated exchange with HC Andy Reid. The two jawed at each other in a moment eerily reminiscent of Super Bowl LVIII, when Kelce famously bumped Reid on the sideline.

Reid, however, downplayed the clash after the game, instead praising his star’s intensity. “Don’t make too much of it. He’s a passionate guy and I love that part… I’ve been through a lot of things with him, so that’s all part of it. I love that he loves to play the game. That’s what I love. It’s an emotional game, so I’ll take it,” Reid said.

The coach even doubled down, noting that passion is what makes Kelce tick. “Sometimes I have to be the policeman… He knows when to back off the pedal and when to push it too. That’s part of what I love about him. The guy’s all-in. He was all-in. Listen, he’s an emotional guy. He’s Irish,” Reid quipped.

All said and done, for all the relief of securing their first win of the season, the Chiefs’ problems remain visible.

Patrick Mahomes’ hesitation, Travis Kelce’s diminishing numbers, and fiery sideline moments underline that this partnership isn’t clicking the way it once did. And until they find their old chemistry again, it does look like the Chiefs will struggle to look like the juggernaut fans have grown used to.