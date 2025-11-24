Patrick Mahomes Echoes Andy Reid’s Thanksgiving Game Advice as Chiefs, Cowboys Sit on the Hot Seat

Just seven days ago, the Denver Broncos had essentially slammed the door shut on the Kansas City Chiefs’ hopes of winning their 10th consecutive division title. And when the Indianapolis Colts came into Arrowhead Stadium seven days later and took a 20-9 lead just seven days later, it started to seem as if all hope was lost.

Of course, that’s when players like Patrick Mahomes tend to thrive. After composing his way through the fourth quarter and into overtime, the maestro that is Mahomes was ultimately able to put his kicker, Harrison Butker, in position for a game-winning 27-yard field goal try.

It’s a monumental win for Kansas City, but their head coach, Andy Reid, is doing his best to ensure that their celebration is a short and sweet one. “Big win. Now back to work,” the 67 year old propounded in the locker room.

When it comes to one of the other most televised teams in the league, the Dallas Cowboys, the message is more of the same. After winning just two of their last five contests, America’s team was tasked with taking on their division rivals and defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jalen Hurts and co., in similar fashion to Daniel Jones and the Colts, were able to find what initially seemed to be a convincing double-digit lead over the home team. The only difference was that Dak Prescott didn’t need overtime, as he was able to provide Brandon Aubrey with a game-winning 42-yard opportunity in the closing seconds of regulation.

Suffice to say, the message of Week 12 seems to be “survive and advance” for the two of the NFL’s most sensationalized franchises. The only issue is that, in the case of the Cowboys, the come-from-behind win has no immediate impact on their postseason chances.

Thanks to the current state of the NFC, the Cowboys’ standings in the overall rankings would have remained at 10th regardless of what happened on Sunday afternoon. While it certainly helps to close the gap a bit, it also highlights the fact that they still have a long way to go before they begin to be considered as a legitimate threat.

However, Mahomes and the Chiefs don’t necessarily share that same concern. Even though their win against the Colts marks their first win in a one-possession game this season, the reputation that Kansas City has built for itself throughout the past several years demands respect.

The Chiefs have something that almost no other team in the league has, it’s that same air of inevitability that Mike Tyson brought to the ring with him in the 1980s, and that’s why, unlike Dallas, they’ll continue to be a playoff favorite right up until they are officially eliminated.