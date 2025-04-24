“You’re Going to Be in the Concussion Protocol Tent”: Jon Gruden Thinks Jaxson Dart’s Playing Style Is ‘Reckless’

With the average length of an NFL career currently sitting at a measly 3.5 years, reckless play styles have become increasingly criticized by fans and scouts alike. Being a tough guy is no longer a badge of honor, but the mark of questionable decision-making.

For all the praise that Jaxson Dart has received throughout his collegiate career for being able to stand in the pocket and take a hit, Jon Gruden believes Dart’s “rough and tumble” play style could get him into trouble. During Dart’s appearance on Gruden’s QB Class, the former head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers called him out for his lack of situational awareness.

“I love that and I think it’s impressive, but I want you to change your playing style. I think it’s reckless, I think it’s careless, and I think it’s dangerous. You’re the only guy who can’t play with a sore right shoulder….You’re going to be in the concussion protocol tent,” Gruden explained.

While there’s certainly something to be said for Dart’s willingness to put his body on the line in exchange for extra yardage, the priority of an NFL quarterback should be longevity as much as it is winning football games. Thankfully, the Ole Miss product was receptive to Gruden’s messaging.

In response to the Super Bowl caliber coach highlighting the various instances in which Dart “got his ass knocked off” yet refused to change, the 21-year-old prospect admitted that he could do a better job in taking care of himself.

“It’s definitely something that when I watch back and in those moments, I definitely see that it’s not smart hit to take. So, that’s definitely something that I’m going to better at, but I’m always trying to be plus two… When you get hit with contact, I want to fall two yards forward.”

“Not anymore,” Gruden reiterated. Arguing that Dart has the potential to become a legitimate play maker in the league, the former Raider made it clear that safety would have to become a priority should he hope to achieve any semblance of long-term success.

Gruden also made sure to have Dart take note of the various types of speed that he’ll need to develop.

“There’s three kinds of quickness that I want you to keep working on every single day. The mind, we’ve got to get mentally quicker… We’ve got to get the arm quicker… And then, we’ve got to get the body quicker, and I mean twitchier… Every day when you go to work, it’s about how did I get quicker?”

In noting that Dart isn’t “twitchy enough” for him, Gruden emphasized the inclusion of plyometrics and jumping rope. The former head coach surely gave the prospect a lot to think about, but each and every talking point will be likely to prove to be crucial to Dart’s chances of success.

The former Trojan is currently slated to be the third quarterback taken at the 2025 NFL Draft, meaning there will be plenty of expectations ahead of him in the future. Should he hope to deliver on those expectations, it’s best that he thoroughly reviews every note that he took away from his meeting with Gruden.