Maya Brady Says ‘Father Figure’ Tom Brady Inspired Her to be Classy & Give Back to People

Maya Brady is a college softball player for the UCLA Bruins. She is a 23-year-old athlete and the daughter of Maureen Brady, the older sister of former Patriots QB, Tom Brady. Maya has always been close to her uncle, with the two bonding over their shared love for sports.

Recently, in her interaction with Whistle, Maya revealed being influenced thoroughly by Tom throughout her career. She also mentioned her other uncle, Kevin Youkilis, who played for the Red Sox in the MLB, to have an impact on her as well.

When asked whether the two ever gave her any advice about her career, Maya highlighted how instead of awaiting their words of wisdom, she takes lessons from their sports journeys:

“From my uncle Tommy, I learned the most just by literally watching him be who he is, his work transpires through, like how he handles people, and how he handles the media. And For me, that was the biggest thing I learned, just always try to be classy”

Maya went on to emphasize how allowing others to get the limelight has been a conscious step she has made in her UCLA career. And this ability is something she has learned from the former quarterback himself. She learned to put others before herself, especially prioritizing her teammates.

Meanwhile, from her Uncle Kevin, she appears to have taken the learning of technique and mindset due to the similarity of play between baseball and softball. In her conversation with the host, she highlighted how both of them were prominent male figures in her life, particularly Tom Brady.

Uncle Tommy is the ultimate support system for Maya

In a previous conversation about her uncle, Maya had dwelled on the closeness of their bond and the way he eases her worries about her performance:

“I have an amazing relationship with my uncle. And I think it takes that pressure off because I know at the end of the day if I don’t meet the standards of what people think I should do, he doesn’t care.”

As she sat down with The Athletic, she revealed being lucky to have such support on her side. Maya expressed feeling grateful for the role Tom takes in her life along with being able to make him feel proud of her achievements.

“He’s like a father figure to me.”

Tom has always been an anchor to her, celebrating all that she contributes to her sport. In June this year, after witnessing Maya’s incredible performance on the field, the QB went on to tag her as the most athletic in the Brady family. The comment thrilled Maya, who thought of it as the greatest compliment.