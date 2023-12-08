“Maybe That Was Dumb”: Trevor Lawrence Explains Why He Refused to Use an Injury Cart After High Ankle Sprain Against Bengals

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is helped up by center Luke Fortner (79) after being sacked by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) during the second quarter of a regular season NFL football matchup Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-31 in overtime. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered an overtime 31-34 defeat at the hands of QB Jake Browning and the Cincinnati Bengals. During the fourth quarter, the Jaguars suffered another setback as their starting QB, Trevor Lawrence, sustained an injury and was removed from the field. With the Jaguars’ Week 13 loss, they are now 8-4 this season.

During the Monday Night Game, Jaguars OT Walker Little accidentally stepped on Lawrence’s ankle, causing him to fall which led to an injury. Lawrence, feeling frustrated, slammed his helmet before needing help to leave the field. After the game, Trevor Lawrence used crutches in the locker room and did not make himself available to the media for discussion.

The Jaguars QB remains questionable for the upcoming Week 14 game against the Cleveland Browns as he did not participate in the practice session on Wednesday. Fans were shocked as Lawrence walked to the tunnel instead of using a cart, sparking criticism online for the Jaguars’ handling of the situation.

This decision led to a widespread discussion among the fans on the internet. However, in his recent press conference, Lawrence revealed that there was a medical cart available on the ground, and it was his own decision to not use a cart, which he regretted later.

Trevor Lawrence Thinks it Was Dumb Not to Take the Cart After Injury

During the press conference, he thanked the team’s medical staff for their great support and hard work during games. The 24-year-old quarterback said he thought about using a cart but decided to walk off the field because he was already on the sidelines and wanted to leave quickly. He didn’t realize how bad his ankle was hurt right then. The Jacksonville Jaguars QB stated,

“Of course we have carts and we have everything we need and I was the one that didn’t choose to take one you know, so guys put that on me. Maybe that was dumb. Maybe I should have taken one”

As he made his way to the tunnel, Lawrence found the distance longer than he had thought and was unaware that cameras were present in that area, capturing his long journey. Lawrence took responsibility for this decision stating it might have been a “dumb” choice on his part.

After Ari Meirov reported the absence of carts during the Bengals vs. Jaguars game. Football fans expressed concern about player health, criticizing the team’s medical staff and the team’s owner. But now, after Trevor Lawrence’s statement on the issue the fans might not blame the team for what happened.