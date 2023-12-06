Trevor Lawrence Injury: Fans are Livid to See Jacksonville QB Limp Off After Injury, Instead of Getting Carted Off

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is helped up by center Luke Fortner (79) after being sacked by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) during the second quarter of a regular season NFL football matchup Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-31 in overtime. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

The Jaguars fell victim to two losses in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The first loss came in the fourth quarter when their quarterback Trevor Lawrence left the game due to a right ankle injury and the other loss came at the end of overtime when the Bengals took home a 34-31 victory.

Advertisement

The injury occurred when left tackle Walker Little was pushed back, inadvertently stepping on Lawrence’s ankle. The QB required assistance to reach the locker room. Although, at first, Trevor attempted to stand and walk but soon went under, eliciting a gasp from the crowd at Jacksonville’s EverBank Stadium.

The pain he was experiencing was visible to the fans as he was not able to put weight on his right foot. This is where the Jacksonville Jaguars took a puzzling decision to not utilize a cart for Lawrence’s transportation to the locker room. Fans were left to question how the Jaguars handled the situation.

Advertisement

Jaguars Under Fire as Trevor Lawrence Limps Back to the Locker Room

Regardless, Trevor Lawrence endured a lengthy walk with assistance from a trainer and a security guard as he struggled to stay upright. The decision not to use a cart had fans in a frenzy on X (formerly Twitter). Many speculated whether the Jaguars QB refused the cart or chose to walk, or if the team lacked a cart for their franchise QB.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/korkedbats/status/1731885517367591044?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/will_whitson2/status/1731886981355835891?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans expressed concern over Trevor Lawrence not being transported on a cart. One fan humorously suggested that the cart might have forgotten to be charged.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/therealOStinson/status/1731886226636984563?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/StewMcDizzy/status/1731887523419287602?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another fan questioned the team’s priorities, highlighting the presence of a swimming pool but the absence of a medical cart. A curious fan speculated that the team might be more focused on other matters, such as AEW, than ensuring the availability of a medical cart for such situations.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Warcodered05/status/1731886883116863800?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As of now, the severity of Trevor Lawrence’s “ankle injury” remains unknown. However, NFL Networks’ Cameron Wolfe shared a positive update from the locker room that Lawrence seemed in good spirits. He is using crutches and wearing a walking boot, as reported.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CameronWolfe/status/1731906040608825498?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Cameron further added that there was no wrapping on his right ankle, and he could stand on it, although Trevor appeared cautious. Lawrence interacted with teammates and left the locker room with the support of crutches which indicated a level of mobility despite the injury.