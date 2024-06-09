Mecole Hardman Caught Back in Chiefs’ Red, Leading the Way For Next Gen

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) races past Tennessee Titans cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Nfl Tennessee Titans At Kansas City Chiefs

Mecole Hardman is back in Kansas City for another stint as the Chiefs prepare for yet another season full of potential silverware. Hardman, who caught the winning pass that cemented the dynasty, is already proving his value to the club by mentoring the young generation of receivers.

Advertisement

Returning to a room full of young receivers, Hardman faces the possibility of not getting the game time he desired when he signed a year-long contract. However, this hasn’t stopped him from helping the young wideouts.

A couple of videos from the OTAs have surfaced on social media, showing Mecole giving valuable advice to young players like Montrell Washington and Louis Rees Zammit.

Here is visual proof Mecole Hardman is back in #17 pic.twitter.com/ptpmwqnBWP — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) June 7, 2024

#Chiefs Mecole Hardman giving Louis Rees-Zammit some pointers at returner.. Another veteran presence for LRZ to learn from.. pic.twitter.com/l6enJs9zYZ — PJ Green (@ByPJGreen) June 7, 2024

The Chiefs receiving corps is filled with young players possessing raw talent and qualities needed to succeed. Having an experienced player like Hardman can help these younguns settle in and adapt to the schemes and systems of the league.

Hardman could very well be WR4 or 5 in their squad. Although he hasn’t always been effective as WR2, being relieved of that responsibility makes a role from the bench seem promising. Although the Chiefs signed him for another season, he still would have to fight for a spot on the roster.

The Kansas City WR Room is Full To The Brim

According to ESPN, the Chiefs currently have 12 receivers on their 90-man roster, which will need to be trimmed down to 53 men, with only a few receivers making the final cut. However, there are also spots available on the practice squad. It is believed that the defending champions will likely carry seven WRs on their initial 53-man roster, especially with Rice’s pending suspension.

Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy have strong claims to the starting spots if Rice is suspended. If suspended before roster cuts, Rice wouldn’t be considered part of the 53-man roster. The other spots are open to competition among the remaining receivers.

Players will have to prove their worth in training camp. Justin Watson, for instance, has an advantage due to his unexpected yet significant contribution last season. He played in all 17 games, starting eight, and contributed 460 yards and 3 TDs, giving him a higher chance of making the roster.

Both Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore were 2nd round draft picks. The Chiefs brought Hardman back last year and have now extended him for another season. Although he didn’t get many snaps last season, he could play a vital role given his experience, familiarity with the system, and Rice’s potential suspension.

Kadarius Toney is likely to be released after another poor season both on and off the field. If they can’t offload him, he might be restricted to special teams. This leaves one spot for which Justyn Ross and Nikko Remigio will have to compete in camp.

The player left out might join the practice squad alongside Cornell Powell, Montrell Washington, Jaaron Hayek, and Phillip Brooks. A place as a rusher or kick returner on special teams might be reserved for Louis Rees Zammit, even though he was seen practicing as a receiver in the OTA videos.