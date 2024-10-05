Xavier Worthy, Mecole Hardman Endorse Patrick Mahomes’ Growing Food Chain Business in KC

Patrick Mahomes loved Whataburger so much as a kid that when he made a name for himself, he brought the food chain to Kansas City with him. Thanks to his decision, his KC Chiefs teammates are also reaping the benefits, as Mecole Hardman and Xavier Worthy have come to love the food and recently shared their favorite burgers with each other.

Yesterday, Mecole Hardman and Xavier Worthy featured in an endorsement video for the Tex-Mex food chain. The visuals showcased the duo visiting a Whataburger outlet and revealing their “go-to order.”

First, Chiefs rookie WR Xavier Worthy revealed that his most frequently ordered dish from the outlet is the “honey barbecue chicken strip sandwich” with onion rings and Sprite on the side. Hardman’s go-to order, on the other hand, was a “sweet and spicy bacon burger, a side of fries, and a drink.”

The duo then proceeded to exchange their favorite orders with each other, and this is where the fun began. As soon as Hardman had one bite of Worthy’s go-to sandwich, he yelled out “fire” in appreciation.

However, the 26-year-old wide receiver insisted that his choice was superior. “But I still think mine is better because the sweet and spicy sauce is a little bit different,” said Mecole, ultimately giving Worthy’s choice a ranking of 8 out of 10.

Conversely, the rookie WR proved to be a tough nut to crack. He described his teammate’s choice as “alright” and ranked it 7 out of 10. At this point, Mecole appeared stunned by the average rating given to his choice.

Worthy argued that his burger has the Texas Toast barbecue sauce that makes it tick for him. “I feel like mine just has like this Texas Toast barbecue sauce and it makes it all work,” he said.

But Hardman still didn’t get an answer to what was wrong with his burger that received a 7. When asked about it, Worthy laughed it off, eventually giving his teammate’s burger an 8, just like Hardman did.

While it’s true that it was a paid partnership video, the duo seemed to genuinely enjoy the food. Based on the description of their orders and how personally they took each other’s reviews, it shows that Hardman and Worthy must be regulars at the joint.

A part of the credit definitely goes to Patrick Mahomes for bringing the ridiculously tasty Whataburger joints to Kansas City. And if reports are to go by, the QB doesn’t plan to stop here.

Mahomes aims to own 30 Whataburger restaurants

After first relocating to Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes realized that there were no Whataburger joints in the city. That’s when he decided to team up with a group of investors to form a franchise group called KMO, through which the QB brought the fast-food chain to Kansas. Since then, the KMO group has opened six locations, with the latest being in Olathe, near Black Bob Road.

The three-time Super Bowl winner, however, wants a bigger piece of the pie. In his recent chat with The Kansas City Star, the Chiefs superstar revealed that he aims to open 30 more Whataburger outlets in the next 7 years through KMO.

For someone who is Texas-born and bred, it’s heartening to see the QB bring the taste of his home to regions across the country. With his teammates already enamored, it’s now time for the rest of America to discover what Whataburger is all about!