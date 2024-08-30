Patrick Mahomes Says “The Struggle Was Extremely Real” While Explaining What Made Super Bowl LVIII Special

Patrick Mahomes recently opened up about the Chiefs’ journey to Super Bowl LVIII, revealing why this championship holds a special place in his heart. In a candid interview with Chris Simms for NFL on NBC, Mahomes painted a picture of a season filled with unexpected challenges and hard-fought victories.

The quarterback didn’t shy away from accepting the team’s struggles, particularly on offense. He spoke of the constant effort to improve week after week, adding, “Because this year it was the defense that kind of led the team and the offense, we dealt with our struggles and we had to continue to just work to get better every single week.”

He even remembered a moment that came after the final regular-season game against the Chargers. Mahomes had a conversation with Travis Kelce, where he said, “If we win this one, it’s going to hurt those guys man because this isn’t the one we’re supposed to win.” This underdog mentality seemed to fuel their playoff run.

As the postseason unfolded, the Chiefs found their rhythm. Each game presented a new challenge – from the Dolphins in the Wild Card to the Bills in the Divisional Round, the Ravens in the AFC Championship, and finally the 49ers in the Super Bowl. Yet, with each victory, their confidence soared. “The struggle was extremely real,” Mahomes added.

The Super Bowl itself was a dramatic overtime affair, capped off by what Simms considers one of the greatest winning throws of Mahomes’ career.

Winning the Super Bowl LVIII wasn’t just another trophy for Mahomes and the Chiefs—it was a journey that made the victory even sweeter. When Mahomes looks back at the winning drive itself, he sees this win as proof of the Chiefs’ determination.

Patrick Mahomes Breaks Down the Magic Behind the Super Bowl Winning Drive

Mahomes also shed light on the Chiefs’ game-winning strategy against the 49ers in their nail-biting 25-22 overtime victory. He described the crucial play where he rolled left, setting up for a deep cross-field pass. The plan depended on Travis Kelce’s out route, which successfully drew the safety away, creating just enough space for Mahomes to launch a perfectly placed deep ball.

Mahomes revealed he felt surprisingly calm in the final moments. He understood that he just needs to read the defense, after which he reacted and connected with Mecole Hardman for the game-winning touchdown.

“Seeing in Mecole’s eyes, like he was kind of shocked. He caught it and then he scored the touchdown, he looks around and he looks at me and I’m like, ‘we won the Super Bowl, man,'” Mahomes recounted.

And truly the final drive was straight out of a Hollywood script. Mahomes kept the Chiefs’ hopes alive with a clutch fourth-and-1 conversion on a designed run. His 19-yard scramble showcased his dual-threat abilities and pushed the team into the red zone.

The momentum continued with key completions to Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce, moving the chains when it mattered most. The drive culminated in that unforgettable three-yard touchdown pass to Hardman, etching their names in Super Bowl lore.

These are the moments that stick with fans, the kind of plays that define careers and dynasties.