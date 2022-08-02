Tom Brady and Sean Payton cost the Dolphins and Stephen Ross $1.5 million and draft picks after rejecting them

When Brian Flores came out and accused the Miami Dolphins owner of bribing him with money to lose games, it started a full blown investigation. In the investigation, names including Tom Brady and Sean Payton came out.

On February 1st of this year, Brian Flores issued a class action lawsuit against the NFL, but more specifically, 3 teams. Those 3 teams were the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, and New York Giants.

After being fired by the Miami Dolphins, Flores went for head coaching interviews with the Broncos and Giants. Later on, due to a wrong text from Bill Belichick, it became apparent that the Giants had decided on a head coach before interviewing Flores.

This triggered a lawsuit against the NFL for racism in its hiring process. He accused the two teams of interviewing him solely for the Rooney Rule. This rule mandates that people of color are given opportunities at each position.

However, accusations against the Dolphins were more substantial. Flores accused the Dolphins’ owner, Stephen Ross, of bribing him $100,000 per game that he lost and also encouraging Flores to tamper with Tom Brady.

The results of the investigation that Flores prompted just revealed their findings, Tom Brady and Sean Payton cost Miami dearly

In the investigation, it was found that there was not enough evidence suggesting Ross was pressuring Flores to lose games. However, there was evidence of Ross tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton on multiple occasions.

It was found that Ross had told multiple people within the organization that he would rather have a higher pick than win games during the season. But it was never proved that he took certain actions to get a higher draft pick.

Rather, it was proved that Ross was tampering with Brady on multiple occasions. First, was during the 2019 season, starting in August and lasting throughout the entire postseason. Then it was again proved to take place during and after the 2021 season starting no later than December. Brady was under contract all this time.

This also corroborates with Flores’ story. Flores states that at the end of the 2019 season, Ross was pressuring Flores to recruit Brady. Flores refused, but Ross didn’t stop there. He recalls that in the 2020 season, Ross arranged for a meeting with him and Flores.

Shortly after the meeting started, Ross revealed that he invited Brady as well. Flores exited the meeting immediately.

Again in January of 2022, the Dolphins broke the rules by communicating with Sean Payton’s agent about a future job. This was while Payton was still coaching the New Orleans Saints. After the season ended and Payton retired, the Dolphins formally requested the Saints to interview Payton. The Saints declined as he was still under contract with them.

As a result of these violations, the Miami Dolphins will be forced to forfeit their 1st round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and a 3rd round pick in the following draft.

Stephen Ross is suspended from any and all NFL activity until October 17, 2022 and will be fined $1.5 million.

The Vice Chairman, Bruce Beal, will be suspended for the rest of the 2022 season and fined $500,000 for his role.

