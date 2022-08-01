Deebo Samuel’s $73.5 million could be an underpay given how the 49ers receiver has outperformed AJ Brown, DK Metcalf, Terry McLaurin

Deebo Samuel was taken by the San Francisco 49ers with the 36th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He has since been the most productive WR in his class, but took a discount to stay with the 49ers.

Deebo Samuel was Kyle Shanahan’s secret crush through the scouting process before the 2019 NFL Draft. Shanahan was looking for a do it all weapon that could catch the ball and get a lot of yards after the catch. He was looking for someone that loved physicality and was going to block as well.

Samuel emerged onto the scene late in his rookie season where he played an instrumental role in the 49ers’ Super Bowl appearance. The following year, Samuel was limited by injury and was not able to grow into the playmaker Shanahan wanted.

But in his next season, Deebo shocked the world. Samuel recorded 77 receptions, 1,405 yards, and 6 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he set himself apart from the rest. Samuel rushed the ball 59 times for 365 yards and 8 touchdowns. Samuel had the highest yards per touch in the league.

After becoming a premier playmaker in the league, Samuel was looking for a contract that paid him accordingly. After much drama in the offseason, including removing 49ers’ content from his feed, Samuel inked a 3 year extension worth $71.5 million.

Compared to his fellow receivers in the 2019 draft class, Deebo Samuel took a discount to stay with the 49ers

The other notable receivers from Samuel’s class include AJ Brown, DK Metcalf, Terry McLaurin, and Diontae Johnson. Everyone but Johnson was able to secure a long term contract.

Brown’s deal was a 4 year extension for $100 million. Metcalf’s deal was a 3 year extension for $72 million. And McLaurin’s deal was a 3 year extension for $71 million.

These 4 receivers have not had the playoff success nor the individual success that Samuel achieved. Samuel holds the highest receiving yards (1,405) and rushing yards (365) in a season among the 5 of them. Along with this Samuel has scored the most touchdowns in a season as well (14).

Samuel has turned into a dual role weapon where he plays as a running back and a wide receiver. The term he coined for this position was “wideback.” Statistically and impact wise Samuel is the best wide receiver to come out of the 2019 Draft class.

Even with this achievement, Samuel took less than Brown and Metcalf on a per year average basis ($23.83 million).

Brown got $40 million fully guaranteed and Metcalf $31 million fully guaranteed. However, the total guarantees for both come out to $57.2 million and $58.2 million respectively. This is right around what Deebo also got ($58.1 million).

The difference comes in with the per year average pay. Brown earns $25 million and Metcalf earns $24 million. Only McLaurin makes the same amount as Deebo.

