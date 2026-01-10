Micah Parsons Counters Emmanuel Acho for Saying NFL Should Drop All-Purpose Players From All-Pro Ballot

The Associated Press recently announced the 2025 NFL All-Pro teams, and as usual, the selections have perturbed some analysts in the space. Emmanuel Acho, however, had a different issue. He called out the new “all-purpose” position, arguing that it should not exist. That stance was quickly countered by Micah Parsons, who added another layer.

For those out of context, the all-purpose position is a brand new inclusion in this year’s All-Pro team. It can be awarded to a running back, fullback, wide receiver, or tight end. This year, Christian McCaffrey was selected as the all-purpose first team player. Bijan Robinson was selected to the second team.

After seeing the new position added to the All-Pro ballot, Acho shared his thoughts on X as to why it should not be included. “I don’t believe an ‘All Purpose’ position should exist on the All-Pro ballot. The NFL is an 11p league. We should vote on 1RB, 1TE, 3Wr’s (no FB). We water down the historical exclusivity of all pro teams by adding spots that don’t exist on the field,” Acho argued.

It was an interesting suggestion by the former NFL linebacker. Although completely disregarding fullbacks feels wrong. They are an undervalued and often overlooked position that deserves recognition at the end of the season. Including three wide receivers on the list, however, should be a given, especially nowadays with how deep the position is.

In response to Acho’s post, Parsons, who made the All-Pro first team, countered by saying there should be an all-purpose position on the defensive side as well.

“Ehhh, you can put some players on defense as all-purpose players! There are so many talented players in the league now that some people may not receive the recognition they deserve because we still have some historically great players who are still at their peak!” Parsons wrote.

It was an excellent counterpoint by the Green Bay Packers edge rusher. Parsons has made a name for himself in the NFL as a player who can play multiple positions. He usually lines up on the outside as a defensive end, but he can also play interior lineman and linebacker at times.

— Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 10, 2026

Furthermore, we just saw Travis Hunter enter the league, who is the definition of an all-purpose player. He plays on both offense and defense, making it hard to calculate just how much of an impact he has. Maybe in the future, this position will suit him perfectly on All-Pro lists.

At the end of the day, though, the all-purpose position still needs some ironing out. Robinson was selected to the second team while also making the All-Pro first team as a running back. Many fans thought Jonathan Taylor deserved one of these spots, but the Atlanta Falcons RB claimed them both.

At the same time, some hiccups were expected in the first year of the position’s inclusion. For example, only running backs were seemingly up for the award, making some wonder if there should simply be a second RB slot on the first and second teams. Acho, on the other hand, argues there should be a third WR slot. Surely, the Associated Press will consider the recommendations and may make changes moving forward.