Why Does Christian McCaffrey Turn Off the WiFi Before He Goes to Sleep?

Christian McCaffrey became the 2025 Comeback Player of the Year, and it was well-deserved to say the least. After being knocked down by injuries in 2024, he stood out in San Fran with his impact throughout this season, rushing for 1202 yards with 10 TDs, making it one of the best years of his career.

But he was able to do it by obsessing over the details of his day-to-day life, even if it meant turning off his WiFi at night before sleep. Yes, CMC was that focused on his comeback season.

In his latest interview, Kay Adams asked him about whether it was true or just a light-hearted rumor that was going around.

“Why do you turn your WiFi off before you go to sleep?” she asked point-blank, before revealing it was Fred Warner who had “snitched.”

McCaffrey then went on to clarify that he is not one of those guys in the locker room who blindly believe in such theories. But at the same time, why not try it even if it’s no more than just a placebo effect, if not an edge over others?

For McCaffrey, who has a history of injuries, attention to detail is key, and it might have helped him in his 2025 season.

“I have played with Hall of Famers who do things completely different than me,” he said. “Clearly, it works for them, and so to say again there’s one way to do something is not true. “

“I’m a psychopath in a lot of ways, very detail-oriented. If I can do one thing that might help me 0.1%, I’m gonna try to do it. I don’t even know if it works, but I’ll try it. To turn your WiFi off at night, does it help? I don’t know. Someone said it will, it can’t hurt, so let me try,” he tried to explain.

There is a ‘theory’ which suggests that turning off the WiFi at night may reduce electromagnetic waves in the air, which may help in a better quality of sleep. And for an athlete, sleep is the most important component of their routine, which helps them to recover better.

And CMC, being so meticulous in his process, could not let this slide, as a good night’s sleep helps recover from injuries. But this makes one wonder what he would be thinking about the electrical substation near the 49ers’ facility.