Bijan Robinson’s NFL Idol Is “Pissed Off” With the Falcons for Robbing the RB of 200 Rushing Yards

Despite the Atlanta Falcons’ poor season, Bijan Robinson is having a year to remember. He has rushed for 1,445 yards while averaging 5.3 yards per carry. He has also added 810 yards through the air, giving him over 2,000 all-purpose yards on the season. Last night against the LA Rams, he added to his dream campaign.

Robinson finished with 195 rushing yards on 22 carries. The highlight came when he broke off a 93-yard rushing score in the second quarter that flipped the game on its head. He also caught five passes for 34 yards, including the game’s opening touchdown. It was an epic performance by Robinson, as he led his team to a 27-24 upset over the Rams.

However, after the game, Robinson’s NFL idol growing up, Adrian Peterson, was upset with how the Falcons handled the end of the contest and snubbed their RB out of a historic feat.

“Towards the end of the game, you see Robinson ended up with 195 yards. I’m sitting there wondering why, on the last run of the game, they give the ball to somebody else,” Peterson questioned via his Instagram, adding,

“This kid’s been balling all game, big play after big play, you guys are just handing the ball off to get a couple more yards. Why not give it to the kid and let him get his 200 yards?”

The Falcons opted to hand the ball off to Tyler Allgeier, the team’s backup running back, three straight times before kicking the game-winning field goal. It was a strange decision, given that Allgeier only netted two yards on those three carries. But in the end, it didn’t matter because Zane Gonzales made the kick for the win.

#Vikings legend Adrian Peterson says he was “pissed off” that the #Falcons didn’t let Bijan Robinson get the final handoff to potentially reach 200 rushing yards for the game: “Towards the end of the game, you see Robinson ended up with 195 yards. I’m sitting there wondering why… pic.twitter.com/xgod0A7cPd — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) December 30, 2025

And if you didn’t know, Robinson looked up to Peterson while growing up. The Falcons star would watch Peterson’s college highlights and try to replicate his running style once he began playing. Now, Bijan’s idol is the one watching his highlights.

It would have been nice to see Robinson reach 200 yards last night. Still, he totaled 229 all-purpose yards and continues to have an insane season. He has been the star of the show, powering his team to victory.

It’s also not like Allgeier is a bad player who should not get his touches. He is one of the best backup running backs in the NFL. But when Robinson is on 200-yard watch, his fans would like to see only him getting the carries.

Furthermore, Allgeier has limited Bijan’s potential throughout his career. Even though Robinson has posted huge seasons over the past few years, he could have had bigger stat lines.

Allgeier has also taken easy goal-line touchdowns too often, capping Robinson’s overall output. Now, as Robinson enters the prime of his career, one has to wonder if the Falcons will give him the keys and let him cook alone for the next few seasons. Peterson would surely love to see that.