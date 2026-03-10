NFL Analyst Says the Raiders Are Having “The Best Free Agency,” Rates Their Latest Moves A+++

The Las Vegas Raiders came out swinging to start free agency. After a dreadful 3-14 season, they made several splashes to bolster the roster, signing and trading for multiple superstars on offense and defense. It’s been impressive, to say the least, and more could still be coming.

It’s no secret that last year was one to forget for the Raiders. They finished dead last in the NFL, fired their head coach after the season, and had their worst point differential since 2014. But because of that incompetence, they were awarded the number one overall pick in this year’s draft. It’s all but confirmed that they will use it on Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza.

Apparently, the Raiders want to have their “wheels up” once Mendoza arrives, as they hit the free agency market hard on day one. After trading Maxx Crosby, they had newfound cap space to spend, and boy, did they spend it. They made so many moves that it even impressed Emmanuel Acho, who is usually very critical of the team.

“The Raiders are having by far the best free agency of anybody,” Acho said in a video posted on his X. “You acquired Taron Johnson via trade, that’s a top-three-five nickel back in all of football. You’ve got Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean. I believe the Raiders have the best off-ball linebacking core in all of football right now… Tyler Linderbaum is a top-two center in all of football.”

They are all impressive signings, but let’s go through them one by one. Starting with center Tyler Linderbaum, whom they pried away from the Baltimore Ravens with a 3-year, $81 million deal. He’s a former first-round pick who has made the Pro Bowl in three of his first four seasons. His addition was much needed, as Ashton Jeanty had one of the worst yards-before-contact rates of any running back in the NFL.

Defensively, Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker will immediately revamp the Raiders’ linebacking core. It’ll be miles better than the duo they had last year with Devin White and Elandon Roberts. Dean put up over 100 tackles in his Super Bowl-winning season with the Philadelphia Eagles, and Walker has had over 100 tackles in all four seasons he’s been in the NFL.

It was reported this morning that the Raiders are also acquiring cornerback Taron Johnson from the Buffalo Bills via trade. He’s a solid nickel back who is usually good for 1-2 interceptions every season. In 2023, he made the All-Pro defensive second team.

All in all, it’s hard to disagree with Acho about this. The Raiders have been aggressive to start free agency, and they’re being rewarded with some quality additions that could make a massive difference next season. We could be heading into a new era in Vegas, and they might be ready to compete a lot sooner than any fan thought.