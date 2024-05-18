Micah Parsons Hopes EA Sports College Football Carries Redemption Line Up: “Owe Everyone Who Missed”

The EA Sports college football game is close to every fan’s heart, including Micah Parsons. As a player and part of the football fraternity, he considered it dutiful to point out that the game makers need to do right by legends of the sport. In a tweet that came hours after the release of the trailer that went viral, Parsons reminded the producers to include the former players who missed the opportunity to feature in the game.

The video game that ran for almost 3 decades alongside Madden, saw itself strangled between licensing red tape after 2013. The relationship between the NCAA, different conferences, and Electronic Arts brought the game to a halt that acted as a curse that fans have waited years to be lifted.

After 10 long years, it is finally out there and all parties want their due. Imagine all the college stars from the last decade like Jamies Winston, Saquon Barkley, and Ezekiel Elliot. They all could’ve easily made it to the cover of the game, and that’s who Micah Parsons is advocating for. And even his own self.

Thus Parsons’ bid is not surprising or that big of a stretch. With 11 years worth of wait behind them, even the makers would’ve or should’ve seen this demand coming. There’s no clear information given by the official website about legends that they missed. But they have added the new and improved Ultimate Team that should provide players with a chance to build a dream team with their favorite college athletes. Hopefully, including the ones adored over the past decade.

The game brings with it lots of forgotten memories, nostalgia, and hope that in an era of college football where everything is new, something old is making a comeback. Something, that the fans are familiar with and will undoubtedly find a thousand flaws with.

Even then, the reactions to the release and the trailer have been phenomenal. Fans, media, and players themselves are thoroughly excited for EA’s once marquee offering for football fans.

NFL World Reacts to EA Sports College Football Trailer Release

As most fans were awaiting the information regarding the release, a lot of them reacted positively to the trailer. EA Sports announced pre-orders being opened with a teaser trailer of what fans could expect after 11 years of wait.

Instantly, social media was flooded with messages for the game makers, both positive and negative. Here are some of the best ones:

There were fans sharing the screenshots from the game and even starting comparisons with real life:

If you’re wondering which schools were featured in the trailer, this might help:

And some fans are always thinking of their better halves:

This July, a lot of fans will get to relive their childhoods. And many other children will get to start theirs. Football that can be played without any injuries whatsoever except maybe sore thumbs should anyway be supported to the extent it can be. And the EA Sports College Football 25 game might just be the ‘it’ thing of this off-season.