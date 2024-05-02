Fans Disapprove Of Ja’Marr Chase’s New $100,000 Jewelry Designed By Texas Based Jeweller

Injured Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) walks to the locker room at halftime of the NFL 16 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. The Steelers led 24-0 at halftime.

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is entering his fourth year with the Cincinnati Bengals and has already achieved world-class status in his route-running abilities. The Bengals have been impressed with the young WR’s consistent performance and have exercised a fifth-year option for him. Celebrating his recent achievement, Ja’Marr Chase flaunted his newly bought expensive jewelry.

Recently, famous jeweler Johnny Dang, who is based in Houston, crafted a special diamond grill for Ja’Marr Chase. Each tooth on the grill is decked out with pricey, certified stones. Dang even posted a video on X, revealing the shiny grills. In the video, both Dang and Chase proudly displayed their diamond grills as they shook hands.

NFL insider Dov Kleiman has speculated the price of the grill to be around $100k. But once NFL fans learned the jewelry’s value, many were surprised, questioning whether Chase’s flashy new collection was worth the money. Some feel that the funds could have been put to better use.

Even though fans aren’t sold on his flashy grills, it looks like Ja’Marr Chase plans to rock them with his stylish outfits this upcoming season. Even without a long-term contract yet, he is set to become one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the near future. So, spending on a pricey gift is something he can do without worrying too much, considering his bright future ahead.

Ja’Marr Chase Commits to Bengals with Contract Extension

Ja’Marr Chase impressed everyone with his 1,000-plus receiving yards stats in all of his three seasons. Moreover, he started off with a bang in his rookie year, recording 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns, thus winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2021. Furthermore, he has three Pro Bowl selections in his three years in the league.

Last season, he racked up 100 receptions on 145 targets for 1,216 yards and 7 touchdowns. Although he couldn’t lead the Bengals to the playoffs like before, the team still wants him on their roster. His rookie contract ends after the 2024 season, but the Bengals have decided to keep him for 2025 by exercising a $21.8 million option.

Cincinnati Bengals had drafted him as 5th overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. Following this he landed a 4-year, $30.8 million contract with them. In 2024, Chase is set to earn a base salary of $$1.05 million and a roster bonus of $3.8 million.