“You Know the Difference Between Taylor Swift & New York Jets?”: Peyton Manning & Luke Bryan Hilariously Troll New York at CMA 2023

The multi-talented Peyton Manning might be off the field, but he does not shy away from taking the stage. The former QB hosted the CMA 2023 alongside Luke Bryan and needless to say, it was a massive hit. The two hosts delivered punchline after punchline, captivating the audience with their humor.

The two kept it topical, even managing to integrate Taylor Swift into their monologue. They managed to slide in a brutal dig at the New York Jets, who have been struggling this season while talking about the pop and country music singer. Country singer Luke Bryan and Manning started their bit with a zinger and some self-trolling, saying that they are only hosting the Country Music Awards because Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce weren’t available.

Their next target was the New York Jets, who’ve been having an especially underwhelming season as their QB remains out of action due to his Achilles injury. The two did not hold back as they brutally trolled the New York team, by holding them up against Taylor Swift, Manning asked, “You know the difference between Taylor Swift & the New York Jets?” and Bryan replied,

“Taylor can sell out a stadium…”

In fact, Taylor sold out multiple stadiums on her Eras tour, including the Jets’ home at Metlife, not once but thrice. This was not the first time Manning and Bryan took the stage together, however, as the power duo hosted the CMA 2022 as well.

Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan: The Iconic Duo Returns

The country singer-songwriter and the NFL legend took on the Country Music Award hosting duties for the second time in a row this year, and like last year, they were a resounding success. Talking about having stage jitters, Manning said to ABC7,

“I had some last year for sure. I feel a little less nervous this year, mainly because I have a great co-host, wingman. The CMA, ABC kind of make things easy for you.”

Since the two were invited to host the show for a second time, it’s obvious that they were a favorite last year. On why the two make such a great team and what makes their duo work so well together, Luke Bryan said that Peyton’s time in the spotlight and in front of the cameras during his football days and Bryan’s own time being a judge on ‘IDOL’ help them get on stage and kill it. And the secret to their hit jokes? “Laughing about stuff we’re coming up with, and as long as we can laugh at ourselves, have fun with it, that’s what we’re all about,” said Bryan. After this year’s blockbuster performance, fans will be looking forward to see the two for a third time next year.