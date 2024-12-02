Taylor Swift Gives a $39.99 Gift to the Kansas City Chiefs’ Heiress With a Handwritten Note

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift arrive prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of KC Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, marked her presence at Taylor Swift’s Canada leg of The Eras Tour very recently. And it turns out the pop singer returned the favor with a heartfelt gift to the 25-year-old Swiftie: an Eras Tour book and a handwritten note.

Gracie took to Instagram to share the unboxing of the gift and a snap of the note she received. The 256-page book is not very significant since it’s available to the public, and valued at just $39.99, but Swift’s handwritten note made it truly special. In it, Taylor referred to Gracie as one of her “few friends” and expressed just how meaningful the Eras Tour has been.

“As we conclude the wildest, most extraordinary adventure of my life, the Eras Tour, I wanted to share with a few friends my memories from it,” the note began.

While she gave a shoutout to the iconic friendship bracelets, the headline-making costumes, and backstage shenanigans, Taylor revealed to her friends that what made the Tour special was the love from the fans—Swifties, as we know them.

“The friendship bracelets, the traditions, the backstage secrets, the costumes, the world travels, the rain shows and sunsets… But what truly made this tour what it became was the passion, joy, unbridled emotion, and the love that fans showed us every night.”

Sharing this special chapter of her life by documenting it in a book is truly a classy move and makes the gift even more heartfelt for the one receiving it. Gracie was thoroughly impressed by her friend’s gesture and took to Instagram to let the world know that, for her, the Eras Tour was “the most amazing tour” and Taylor, “the most beautiful woman.”

Gracie Hunt, daughter of KC Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, shares the special letter and Eras Tour book she received as a gift from her bestie Taylor Swift… Classy from Taylor. pic.twitter.com/mrgym45ZvO — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) December 2, 2024

For those unaware, this sisterly bond between Taylor and Gracie is not a recent occurrence. Ever since Taylor started dating Travis Kelce and became a staple at the Chiefs’ stadium, the duo hit it off. Since then, the “Bad Blood” hitmaker has often been seen hanging out with the Kansas City Chiefs’ heiress on game days.

Gracie also made headlines recently by gifting Taylor a luxurious Swarovski microphone purse worth $4,995. Moreover, Gracie over the years has been open about her love for Taylor as she described her as someone who makes “everyone around her valued.”