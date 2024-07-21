Micah Parsons ‘Salty’ Over NFL Placing Him Second to Myles Garrett

Micah Parsons is a beast on the field, no doubt about it. Though the Cowboys have fared poorly on the fan satisfaction charts, Parson personally has been tearing it up on defense. To say the least, the 2023 season was no exception. But when the Pro Football Focus rankings came out and placed him second to Myles Garrett, the Cowboys linebacker wasn’t having it.

Micah Parsons, with three seasons in the league, has made one of the best marks in the league. Known for his competitive spirit, Parsons didn’t take kindly to being edged out, even by a hair. Therefore, as the PFF asked ‘Did we get it right?’ his reaction was pure gold—just a simple “LOL.”

It was a short and salty response, packed with all the frustration and disbelief he felt about the ranking. Notably, Parsons recorded 14 sacks, broke up two passes, forced one fumble, recovered another, and racked up 64 tackles in 2023.

Add 18 tackles for loss and 33 quarterback hits over 17 games, and he’s easily the guy who can be labeled as unstoppable. His top-notch performance also earned him his third straight Pro Bowl selection with his reputation as a defensive powerhouse.

Myles Garrett, however, is a different type of beast. With five Pro Bowl nods under his belt, the Browns star clinched the NFL DPOY award last year. His statistics—over 40 combined tackles each season in the past four years, 58 sacks, and over 30 tackles annually—speak volumes about his defensive prowess.

Yet, it’s clear that even the Cowboys’ LB believes he’s the top dog, and he’s not shy about letting everyone know about it.

Parsons Reacts to a Fan Comment

Fans and analysts alike are buzzing about Parsons’ reaction to the rating. After all, with stats like his, it’s hard to argue against his claim to the top spot.

While many agree that Parsons has every right to feel slighted, there is always another side to the coin. One fan claimed that while Parsons is an important part of the Cowboys’ defense, he is often seen on the sidelines during the 4th quarter. Parsons responded by asserting that he ‘owns the 4th’ and shared a shot of his weighing scale, which shows his weight down by 4 lbs. He wrote:

“Don’t worry! I never make the same mistakes twice!! I will be ready ! No excuses ! But we will own the 4th!”

Meanwhile, Chris Jones, who landed in third, also had a standout season last year. Known for his sheer dominance, Jones stepped up big-time for the Chiefs, especially when their offense was struggling. With 10.5 sacks in 2023 and a career total of 75.5 sacks, along with numerous other accolades, Jones has proven his worth as a top defensive player. Yet, he found himself in third.