Micah Parsons Sides With CeeDee Lamb in Feud Against Jerry Jones

Leaves have fallen all over the league this offseason, as nearly every position sets the benchmark with market-resetting contracts. Meanwhile, in Jerry Jones’ world, excuses are exhausted, players are missing camp, and there’s growing uncertainty about whether key players will stick it to the man for not getting paid and leave Dallas for good after the conclusion of 2024.

As this situation unfolds, star wideout CeeDee Lamb has received public support from Micah Parsons in response to another disappointing comment from the Cowboys’ owner.

In Jerry’s exact words, “I don’t have any urgency to get it done,” when asked about paying Lamb following the Cowboys’ joint practice with the Rams on Thursday. This is something the star wideout certainly didn’t want to hear, especially considering his impending contract is expected to rake in as much as $35 million per year, similar to the offer the Vikings made to Justin Jefferson.

So, with a pinch of crypticism, Lamb re-posted a report about Jones’ remarks on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, ‘lol.’ Lamb, who has already accumulated a whopping fine due to a training camp holdout, perhaps expected the owner to show at least some hope.

His teammate, Micah Parsons, who is also awaiting his own big payday, later re-posted Lamb’s post on X, voicing his support.

MICAH PARSONS SHARES CEEDEE LAMB’s POST ABOUT BEING UNHAPPY WITH JERRY JONES TROUBLE IN DALLAS….. pic.twitter.com/GVccU150cg — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) August 9, 2024

Similarly, Lamb’s QB teammate, Dak Prescott, voiced his support and pushed back against Jones’ ‘no urgency’ comment by saying, “I know y’all want to ask, I got urgency for it to happen,” according to Nick Harris of the team’s official website.

Prescott also assured everyone that although Lamb had been a no-show camp, he would get back on track after just one or two practice sessions.

But the big question is: Will the 2023 First-Team All-Pro seek a new setting after all the chaos at home? Given that he has already demonstrated his mettle with 1,749 receiving yards, a league-leading 135 receptions, and the longest TD reception of 92 yards last year, there will be no shortage of teams ready to splurge big money for the wide receiver.

On top of that, Lamb has also removed “America’s Team” from his Twitter bio. Arguably, trouble is brewing in Dallas.

The only positive thing to come out of Dallas

While the contract dilemmas seem to be spreading quickly, the Cowboys held their own in joint practice against the Rams. It was their first outing against an opponent since last year’s brutal Wildcard Round beatdown to the Packers.

First, the Cowboys’ secondary showed promise during practice, particularly in improving their run defense. There was no shortage of speculation about whether this aspect would improve this season. However, despite any major moves in the offseason, players like Osa Odighizuwa moved heads with his leadership abilities this Thursday.

Parsons had a strong showing too, impressing Rams head coach Sean McVay. America’s Team apparently used the pass rusher to their advantage, filling several spots during the game. So much so that the team had to match a tight end against Parsons in the latter part of the practice.

The offensive front excelled as well, with the O-line managing to hold its own. Given that key players like Tyron Smith have departed from Jerry’s world, this is a positive takeaway from the practice.

There’s also a breathtaking pick 6 during the session, which turned quite a few heads:

On a positive note, the #Cowboys cooked the #Rams today in their joint practice. LA is seen as a contender in the NFC. Our OL bullied them, our WR’s got open, Zeke & Dowdle ate, DL pushed them around, LB core was hitting, and the secondary took the football. WE ARE UP!!!! pic.twitter.com/esS0UuClVZ — Ernie The Cowboys Fan (@es3_09) August 9, 2024

That said, the Cowboys will face the Rams once again this Sunday on the road for their preseason opener. For the regular-season opener, the Cowboys will meet the Browns next month on September 8 at FirstEnergy Stadium.