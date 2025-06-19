“Got Paid Before Micah Parsons”: Redditors React as Jerry Jones Finally Gives Cowboys Cheerleaders a Massive Raise

Jan 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons (11) meets with owner Jerry Jones (center) and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell (right) prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones have always been known for being stingy when it comes to paying their players. And it’s even worse for the cheerleaders. Due to certain work parameters, the franchise has been able to avoid meeting minimum wage requirements. But recently, it was reported that the Cowboys cheerleaders will receive a massive 400% pay increase this season.

That’s right, Dallas is quadrupling their cheerleaders’ pay. After doubling wages from $200 to $400 in 2019 following a court case, the team has now raised that total to around $1,600. The move has made the squad incredibly happy.

But, of course, when Reddit caught wind of the news, they conjured up their best jokes. The funniest ones revolved around Jones and Micah Parsons. Let’s take a look.

“The cheerleaders got paid before Micah Parsons,” one fan joked.

“Maybe he should put on some hot pants and white boots and Jerry [Jones] will give him whatever he wants,” someone else responded.

It’s hard to see the news and not think of the fact that Parsons is yet to receive a contract extension. The star edge rusher is projected to become the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL. So, it’s somewhat understandable that Jones is choosing to figure out cheaper expenses first. Nonetheless, the timing is quite funny.

Another Redditor was shocked that the Cowboys cheerleaders don’t have employee benefits.

“Absurdly, the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders are considered independent contractors, which is why they can be paid so little, not get healthcare, or workplace protections,” they wrote.

It’s quite a shocking revelation. For cheerleaders who wear team gear, are allowed into restricted areas of the stadium, and have to abide by strict guidelines, you’d think they’d be considered employees. But NFL teams and owners like Jones have been working around their job wages for years.

In 2016, a judge ruled that the cheerleaders for the Buffalo Bills had to be considered employees and not independent contractors. In the case, they pointed out how each woman was making $1,800 a season while the team was bringing in around $256 million. That’s a massive discrepancy.

Getting back to the Cowboys, amid the wage increase by Jones, there is still no news on a Parsons extension. Adam Schefter recently said that he believes the defender will become the highest-paid player on that side of the ball ever. Some are projecting over $200 million in total salary, with close to a $40 million average annual value. But no news of a meeting between Parsons and Jones has been shared.

We’ll just have to wait and see what the Cowboys decide to do. In the meantime, it’s great that they’re compensating their cheerleaders more. The Dallas cheerleaders are especially popular. They even have their own show. It’s only right that Jones pays them justly, even if it’s still a massive underpayment compared to how much the team makes.