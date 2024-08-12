mobile app bar

Micah Parsons Wants to “Take a Break” From NFL After 2027 to Prepare for LA Olympics

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Micah Parsons

Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons hosts a youth football camp, Tuesday, June 16, 2024, at Lubbock Christian High School.

The 2028 LA Olympics will be a festival for NFL fans as flag football makes its debut alongside four other sports. A variant of American football, flag football is a non-contact sport where tackles are performed by removing three fabric ‘flags’ attached to the ball carrier’s waist.

Understandably, Cowboys star Micah Parsons is all pumped up to play for Team USA, hinting he could “take a break” from the NFL to prepare for the 2028 event.

It all started with a Sunday tweet where the 25-year-old admitted he wants to “find a way to get in the Olympics by 2028”. Parsons asked his fans which events he could compete in, to which fans suggested flag football.

This prompted him to explore the possibility of representing Team USA, and he followed it up with this tweet:

By the looks of it, the #11 linebacker wouldn’t mind taking a step back from the NFL to adapt to the flag football rules, which are tilted toward offensive plays and tackles.

In addition, winning an Olympic medal is a dream for many athletes, and Parsons is ready to let go of one year of his contract to prepare for flag football. However, the idea of “taking a break” isn’t even necessary according to former Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III who explained how Parsons could dominate flag football even without the break:

“No need. Just be the rusher in Flag Football. Most important position on the team. You have speed and are agile. It’s perfect for you.” 

 A switch from linebacker to rusher in flag football is challenging. But the clutch factor that could help Parsons is his running game. However, not everyone was on board with Parson’s Olympic aspirations. 

Fans troll Parsons for LA Olympics desire

Parsons’ post on X triggered both positive and negative reactions with many users urging him to help the Cowboys win a Super Bowl before fulfilling his Olympics dream:

Some fans even speculated that his tweet had something to do with that pending contract extension with the Cowboys:

With the conclusion of the Paris Olympics, where the USA bagged the first position with 40 gold medals, the countdown has already begun for the LA 2028.

It will mark their return to Olympics hosting after 26 years. If he is serious about his Olympics aspirations, Parsons could prove to be an incredible weapon for America’s flag football team, with or without a break.

Post Edited By:Nidhi

About the author

Nidheesh Kumar

Nidheesh Kumar

linkedin-icon

A passionate sports buff, Nidheesh is in his eighth year in the media industry. While he prefers to watch the sport without picking favorite personalities, he loves Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers - for the intensity and competitiveness they bring into the game. He was a fan of The New England Patriots during The Tom Brady era, and is curiously following Kansas City Chiefs quest to achieve a new dynasty. An avid consumer of podcasts and interviews, Nidheesh enjoys watching The Pat McAfee Show, Colin Cowherd Podcast, Let’s Go Podcast and Omaha Production, led by Peyton Manning. He is also interested in exploring the personal lives of players, to know them better as a human. From Gisele Bündchen to Taylor Swift - He follows what’s up with the celebrities and keeps a track on their journey. Outside work, Nidheesh enjoys watching films, reading good books, listening to his tracklist, traveling to mountains and his most favorite hobby is walking.

Read more from Nidheesh Kumar

Share this article

Don’t miss these