Will the Cowboys Trade Micah Parsons?: Legend DeMarcus Ware Weighs In On the LB’s Situation With the Team

Micah Parsons has already become one of the NFL’s most feared edge rushers with four Pro Bowls, three All-Pro honors, and a Defensive Rookie of the Year title, all before turning 26. However, he is yet to win his favorite trophy: the Super Bowl.

Despite not winning one, Micah has been dominant on the field. But off it, he’s stirred debate. While many praise his talent, others question whether his growing media presence is becoming a distraction. In an era where athletes double as media personalities, Parsons stands out.

He’s not just active on social media — he hosts The Edge with Micah Parsons, a Bleacher Report production, and was even named President of B/R Gridiron, the top digital sports brand on NFL Sundays.

But not everyone is on board. Even legends like Lawrence Taylor have publicly called him out. Joining Kay Adams on her show, Up & Adams, former Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Ware spoke about how he’s been in recent contact with Parsons. Ware, a former disruptive defensive player for Dallas, has taken on the mentorship role with Parsons.

With there being some trade speculation regarding Parsons and Dallas if the two sides can’t reach a long-term deal before the start of the season, Adams told Ware that she’s concerned Parsons is going to get traded.

“I don’t think he’s going to get traded,” said Ware. “From when I was there at Tyron Smith’s retirement and seeing how Jerry Jones looked at him, when he saw a different part of Micah than I saw, I think there was a little bit of a change of heart.”

While speaking with Adams about Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Ware touched on several aspects of the young star’s development. He highlighted Parsons’ growth, saying he’s seen him mature in many ways that will help him become a stronger leader on the field.

“He’s at a point where he’s changing many things in his life and he’s matured,” Ware said. “What I mean by that is maturing spiritually, maturing from a family standpoint, and when he starts talking to me like that I know now he can be a better captain on the football field.”

Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie contract, making it crucial for him and the Cowboys to strike a long-term deal before the season begins. Without an extension, he’ll hit free agency — and whether it’s in Dallas or elsewhere, a massive payday is almost guaranteed. However, a Super Bowl win is the ultimate honor that he will target this year.