The No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners lost to the No. 1 Texas Longhorns in an utterly one-sided clash by 3-34. During the 120th game of the Red River rivalry and first between the two as SEC (Southeastern conference) members, the offensive line of the Sooners was no where to be found.

The Horns restricted the Sooners to just 237 total yards, while their number reached 406 yards. The yards per play showed a major difference with the Horns at 6.7 while the Oklahoma team was at merely 3.4.

Eyes shift to the QB of the losing side, who covered only 148 yards, with zero TDs and completing 19 out of 30 passes. An X account named Sooner Recruiting believed it was the QB who lies in the center of the fault, stating:

“The quarterback position has not been prepared this season. First it was Jackson Arnold and now Michael Hawkins Jr. Each QB has seemed to get worse the more they play.”

His arrow of blame soon shifted to the Offensive Coordinator, who just can’t seem to escape being the target of the fans of Oklahoma.

Tyler Burton, an alum of Oklahoma, shared his raw emotions after the brutal loss. He expressed the sacking of Seth Littrell and Joe Jon Finley to be a possible solution for the betterment of the team:

“Injuries be damned there’s no excuse for how bad Oklahoma is on offense. Coaches need to be fired if not now then at the end of season. Seth Littrell and Joe Jon Finley have got to go.”

The Texas defense left the Sooners’ offense in shambles, with forced fumbles in second-quarter that helped the Horns extend their lead early on. While the QB Hawkins Jr made passes to Brenen Thompson and Zion Kearney in the wide areas, Texas soon adjusted to the plays mapped out by Oklahoma.

Post this, the OU coaches appeared to have no room to adjust. The offensive struggles were fairly visible throughout the game for the Sooners. They freshman QB hardly was able to find a way to make proper plays. However, the offensive problems extended far beyond that.

The program’s five most important receivers were out because of injury. Even the running edge of Hawkins did not work well for him, with the team only generating 89 rushing yards. The opposition QB in comparison had a far better game with a 20-of-29 outing, covering 199 yards and making 1 TD.

Yet, despite the horrifying game the Oklahoma team displayed, all can’t be deemed done for them. The team currently stands at an overall record of 4-2 (3-2 at home, 1-0 away) this season, showing how Littrell and his plays have not failed completely for the team.

Their L1 streak also conveys the message that the situation is reversible, with the offensive coach and line required to adjust to the new settings together. While the HC and management have made no comments, eyes will still remain on Littrell and Hawkins Jr, to witness how their next outing unfolds amidst all criticism.