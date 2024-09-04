mobile app bar

Michael Irvin Explains: Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys Are Like “Real Old Married Couple”

Yagya Bhargava
Published

Dak Prescott, Jerry Jones and Cowboys legend Michael Irvin. Pictures taken from: USA TODAY Sports.

The Dak Prescott contract saga continues to baffle the NFL world, with the latest twist centering on contract length rather than the hefty amount. While Dallas is reportedly ready to make Prescott one of the NFL’s top-paid quarterbacks, they’re hesitating on a long-term commitment.

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin recently weighed in on “SPEAK,” likening the situation to a “real old married couple.” Irvin believes Prescott and the Cowboys are in it for the long haul, despite these occasional squabbles:

They’ll never leave each other. So the answer is yes that I think you’ll be in Dallas for a long time,” he asserted.

Interestingly, Irvin also expressed confusion at the Cowboys’ alleged preference for a shorter deal. “If I’m Dallas right now, I wouldn’t want to come back to the table with that. I’m trying to give him a 5 or 6-year deal,” he added.

The Cowboys legend kept his stance very clear: lock Prescott down now to avoid future headaches.

The Hall of Famer didn’t think twice before suggesting that the Cowboys might be misstepping by not offering a lengthier contract to Prescott. In his view, settling the matter now would prevent more negotiations down the line.

Moreover, an NFL insider has suggested that Prescott holds the upper hand, and with time ticking away, all eyes are on Jerry Jones and the Cowboys front office to see how they’ll play their hand in this high-stakes game of NFL contracts.

The football Gods are on Prescott’s side

The Cowboys find themselves in a familiar yet precarious position with Prescott’s contract extension as the NFL season kicks into gear. Week 1 isn’t just about on-field action; it’s crunch time for Dallas to seal the deal with their star quarterback.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport laid out the stark reality on Good Morning Football :

If Prescott comes to an agreement … which of course would make him the highest paid quarterback, player, everything in Cowboys history … then he will remain in Dallas this season and beyond.”

History suggests that if an agreement isn’t reached by week’s end, talks might be shelved until next season. It’s a win-win situation for Prescott but not so much for Dallas, as Rapoport suggested:

“If he doesn’t get a deal, he will most likely become a free agent, the highest profile free agent we’ve ever seen. He has the upper hand and the clock is ticking.”

The Cowboys’ predicament is made worse by their inability to franchise tag Prescott or trade him without his okay. This leaves them vulnerable to losing him for nothing next offseason – a nightmare scenario for any franchise.

What’s truly baffling is that Dallas has found itself in this mess three times in the past six years. It’s a pattern that raises serious questions about their long-term planning and negotiation strategies.

Yagya Bhargava

Yagya Bhargava

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

