Michael Irvin Reminds Caleb Williams About “Carolina Situation” After Dismissing the Patrick Mahomes Comparison

All the hype dissipates and reality sets in for Caleb Williams as he learns the difference between the NFL and college ball. The overall no.1 pick has been struggling to get a grip and settle down. The Bears haven’t helped his cause either, putting pressure on him and making him look vulnerable on the field.

If this pressure to deliver as the 1st pick continues, Michael Irvin fears that the Bears will soon find themselves in a “Carolina situation”, where the Panthers benched Bryce Young, another 1st overall pick. Irvin was live on Michael Irvin’s YouTube channel, assessing the first three weeks in the NFL.

“You better figure out a way to stop putting pressure on that young man because I say you that’s too much. And if he keeps it up, I don’t care who he thinks he is, we’re gonna have another Carolina Situation. It won’t be finer, it will be just like Carolina,” Irvin said.

The Hall of Famer, while raving about Jayden Daniels and the Commanders, pointed out that the situation is exactly opposite in Chicago where Williams is struggling. The 3-time Super Bowl winner stated that Caleb looks disorganized, moving aimlessly on the field and trying to make plays because the Bears haven’t got a plan in place. He suggested that the organization needs to teach him the basics of playing the position in the NFL before asking him to deliver big expansive plays.

Earlier, Williams was compared to Patrick Mahomes while entering the NFL. But Irvin doesn’t believe the comparison was right, as Mahomes has a lot more to his game than Caleb.

Michael Irvin throws Caleb Williams’ comparison to Mahomes out of the window

During the same segment of the show, Irvin outrightly rejected Williams’ comparison with Mahomes. He stated that no player compares to the Chiefs QB. While Caleb has some physical similarities to Patrick, the 2-time MVP is much more capable and possesses a higher understanding of football.

“All people talked about him(Caleb) when coming into the league, he’s Patrick Mahomes comp. There is no such thing as Patrick Mahomes comp. He has some physical capabilities but you only talking shoulders down. Patrick Mahomes has some incredible capabilities and understanding of the game, shoulders up and he can do those things,” Irvin added.

Williams’ struggles are typical for a rookie QB. Regardless of how talented you are coming out of college, there’s always a learning curve in the NFL. This is why many teams choose to give their rookies time to adjust to the speed of the game.

Having thrown him into the fire, the Bears must stay committed to providing him with the support and resources they laid out before the draft. After all, Peyton Manning also struggled in his rookie season but went on to turn things around by second year.