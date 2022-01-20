“Michael Irvin would’ve had 10 catches at halftime if they played us the way they played CeeDee Lamb”: Troy Aikman blasts Mike McCarthy for underutilizing their star receiver during loss to the 49ers

The playoff hopes of the Dallas Cowboys came crashing at the hands of the 49ers. And Troy Aikman blames the lack of use of WR Ceedee Lamb.

The Cowboys fell into a 23-7 hole but came back rallying to make it to a one-score game. With the exception of one 67-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter, the Cowboys’ offence was far from its explosive self in this showdown against San Francisco. For a team that scored 500 points in the season, the offence got up to a dismal 307 yards in total.



Dak Prescott went 23 of 43 for 254 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception and 5 sacks and a disappointing 69.3 QB rating. WR Ceedee Lamb, who had over 1,100 yards in the regular season, had only 1 catch for 21 yards. And despite how it may look, Cowboys HOF QB Troy Aikman does not think it’s on Ceedee Lamb.

Troy Aikman slams the Cowboys offensive system.

Troy Aikman joined 96.7 The Ticket to discuss the Cowboys loss.

“They mixed in some coverage,” said Aikman. “But there was a lot of single coverage on CeeDee Lamb. Back when I was playing, and I hate going back to that. A lot of these offenses want to scheme things. The coordinators, it’s all about scheme. Rather than ‘This corner is playing soft. He’s scared to death.’”

Troy Aikman suggests the Cowboys should’ve taken advantage of the mismatches Lamb presents. “Just run the route tree,” he added. “Run anything. You’re gonna complete the pass whenever you want. [Michael] Irvin would’ve had 10 catches at halftime if they played us the way they played CeeDee Lamb.”

“The game is not that difficult,” Aikman said. “If I’ve got a great player at wide receiver, and a corner is playing him single coverage, throw him the ball. He’s gonna win most of the time. That’s what they do in Green Bay with Davante Adams.” Troy Aikman was NOT happy to see how the Cowboys used CeeDee Lamb against the 49ers 😳 pic.twitter.com/HtQzyeGCYY — FanDuel (@FanDuel) January 19, 2022

