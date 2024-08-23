Michael Rubin Tells Tom Brady’s Son to “Kick His Dad’s A*s” in Basketball to Celebrate 17th Birthday

Tom Brady’s eldest son, Jack, just turned 17. Brady beamed with pride, as he celebrated the personal milestone with a heartfelt message for his son on Instagram. While Brady’s message was filled with warmth as it reflected on the joy he brings into his life, a hilarious comment from Michael Rubin lit up the whole conversation.

As he praised Jack’s kind nature, dedication, and maturity, Brady humorously noted a downside to Jack’s rapid growth”

“Those are all my favorite things about you. My least favorite is that you can beat me in one-on-one now.”

Michael Rubin, the billionaire owner of Fanatics, and Brady’s close friend, joined in on the birthday cheer with an amusing suggestion. Rubin commented,

“HBD Jack!!! You should celebrate by kicking your dad’s a*s in basketball!!”

A celebratory showdown between father and son does seem like a great idea for basketball and football fans.

Fans’ wishes for the younger Brady

No wonder, Brady’s heartfelt birthday message for his son Jack has fans swooning on Instagram. Many were quick to respond with birthday wishes and compliments like “Happy birthday Leo gang ♌️ “ while others echoed similar sentiments. A few others pointed out how Jack was catching up to his dad in stature.

Adding to the excitement, fans noted Jack’s growth spurt, with many saying he’s practically as grown up as Brady himself. Arguably, the 17-year-old is taking after his father in many ways. He stands nearly as tall as his 46-year-old dad.

While it’s unclear if Jack plans to follow in his father’s NFL footsteps, it’s evident that the Brady genes run deep. For now, fans are celebrating Jack as he continues to mature into a fine young man, with the older Brady cherishing every moment as a proud father.